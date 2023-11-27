Flash News: OKX Enhances User Experience with Cryptopedia Support on Web, Enabling Seamless 'Learn-to-Earn' Opportunities

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for November 27, 2023.

OKX Enhances User Experience with Cryptopedia Support on Web, Enabling Seamless 'Learn-to-Earn' Opportunities

OKX today announced that it now supports Cryptopedia on the desktop version of OKX Wallet, in addition to the app version. Cryptopedia is a learn-to-earn crypto education platform that enables users to explore and learn about various DApps on different blockchains while earning rewards.



With the addition of Cryptopedia support for the web version of OKX Wallet, users can now access the learn-to-earn platform across all devices and participate in the following ongoing seasons of Cryptopedia on the web version:

Season 8 : Users who complete ZetaChain-based tasks will have the opportunity to receive up to US$100,000 worth of ZETA and potentially earn additional rewards. ZetaChain is a decentralized EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain with built-in cross-chain interoperability that connects all blockchains, including non-smart contract chains like Bitcoin and Dogecoin.

In addition to the MATIC rewards provided by Polygon, participants who complete Polygon zkEVM-related DApp interactive quests also have the opportunity to earn a share in a prize pool worth US$30,000. Season 1 : Users who participate and complete quests in the zkSync issue of Cryptopedia will have a chance to receive zkSync airdrops and other airdrops related to the project. They will also have the opportunity to collect NFTs that are jointly designed by OKX Wallet and zkSync. Participants in OKX NFT and OKX DEX quests will have a higher chance of winning rare NFTs. zkSync is a Layer-2 protocol that scales Ethereum with cutting-edge ZK technology.

OKX debuted its Cryptopedia platform on May 13, 2023, with the aim of making it easier for users to identify potential Web3 projects and DApps, while also lowering the barrier to entry for Web3. OKX remains committed to partnering with major Web3 projects and creating quests that help users better identify opportunities for airdrops and rewards.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



