Aurora Mobile’s EngageLab Selected as 2023 Quality Service Provider to Support Chinese Enterprises’ Overseas Expansion

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its overseas messaging service platform, EngageLab, was selected as a “2023 Quality Service Provider to Support Chinese Enterprises' Overseas Expansion” for its outstanding performance at the 7th GGCC Global Game Cooperation Conference held recently in Beijing.



This conference was organized by Kuaichuhai.com, a cooperation platform for Chinese Internet companies to expand overseas. It invited game companies, service providers supporting the overseas expansion of Chinese companies, as well as relevant experts, scholars and industry professionals from around the world. The goal is to create an optimal stage for cooperation, help Chinese companies adapt to the diversity and cultural nuances of the global market, and address challenges such as regulatory compliance, technical difficulties, and talent shortage, while offering diverse ideas and strategic directions for the development and international expansion of the game industry. The award received by EngageLab fully reflects the industry's recognition of EngageLab's excellence in supporting the global expansion of Chinese companies.

EngageLab is dedicated to offering omnichannel messaging solutions to global enterprises and developers. These solutions enable more refined user reach strategies, lower messaging costs, higher message delivery rates, and improved user conversion rates. By consistently providing enterprises with stable, efficient, and multi-channel user reach and marketing technology application services, EngageLab has steadily increased its market share. Presently, EngageLab has collaborated with hundreds of leading companies across various industries, including technology, Internet, mobile phones, video, media, automotive, finance, medical, and e-commerce. Its clients span 16 countries and regions worldwide.

At present, EngageLab provides five major services, including AppPush, WebPush, WhatsApp Business API, email service and SMS service. Meanwhile, based on its mature domestic product and service experience, Aurora Mobile has also upgraded EngageLab globally to make it more suitable for the business scenarios of Chinese enterprises expanding overseas and overseas local developers.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

