UP Fintech Holding Limited Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Mr. Wu Tianhua, Chairman and CEO of UP Fintech stated: “In the third quarter, we saw improvement in both commission income and interest-related income compared to the previous quarter. Total revenue reached US$70.1 million, representing a sequential increase of 6.2% and a year-over-year growth of 26.6%. GAAP net income attributable to UP Fintech reached US$13.2 million, representing a quarter-over-quarter slight increase of 0.5% and a significant year-over-year growth of 297.1%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to UP Fintech amounted to US$16.0 million, a quarter-over-quarter rise of 4.3% and a year-over-year surge of 141.1%.

“In the third quarter we added 24,604 funded accounts, and the total number of funded accounts at the end of the third quarter reached approximately 865,500. We experienced strong net asset inflows of over US$1.5 billion this quarter, bringing total account balance to US$18.9 billion, an increase of 9.3% quarter over quarter and 45.7% year over year. Notably, in Singapore, the average net asset inflows of our newly acquired clients in the third quarter were approximately US$10,000.

“We continued to add new products on our platform to enhance user experience, which we believe is key to our long-term success. In the third quarter, we launched the Trading Sparks feature within Tiger Community, allowing users to follow best-performing traders on our platform and leverage their trading ideas for investment opportunities. We recently added U.S Treasury to our wealth management platform, so users have more yield products to choose from in addition to the USD and HKD money market funds we launched earlier this year.

“In our Corporate business, we underwrote a total of 4 U.S. and Hong Kong IPOs, including “Earlyworks” and “Keep”. In our ESOP business, we added 27 new clients in the third quarter, bringing the total number of ESOP clients served to 505 as of September 30, 2023.”

Financial Highlights for Third Quarter 2023

Total revenues increased 26.6% year-over-year to US$70.1 million.

increased 26.6% year-over-year to US$70.1 million. Total net revenues increased 13.5% year-over-year to US$58.0 million.

increased 13.5% year-over-year to US$58.0 million. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech was US$13.2 million compared to a net income of US$3.3 million in the same quarter of last year, an increase of 297.1%.

was US$13.2 million compared to a net income of US$3.3 million in the same quarter of last year, an increase of 297.1%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech was US$16.0 million, compared to a non-GAAP net income of US$6.6 million in the same quarter of last year, an increase of 141.1%. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial metrics to the most comparable GAAP metrics is set forth below.

Operating Highlights for Third Quarter 2023

Total account balance increased 45.7% year-over-year to US$18.9 billion.

increased 45.7% year-over-year to US$18.9 billion. Total margin financing and securities lending balance increased 41.0% year-over-year to US$2.2 billion.

increased 41.0% year-over-year to US$2.2 billion. Total number of customers with deposit increased 14.8% year-over-year to 865,500.

Selected Operating Data for Third Quarter 2023

As of and for the three months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2022 2023 2023 In 000’s Number of customer accounts 1,970.4 2,119.1 2,147.9 Number of customers with deposits 754.1 840.9 865.5 Number of options and futures contracts traded 7,704.5 7,758.0 8,140.2 In USD millions Trading volume 78,161.3 65,135.9 80,250.7 Trading volume of stocks 23,522.4 19,313.7 22,147.8 Total account balance 12,958.9 17,269.4 18,878.5

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues were US$70.1 million, an increase of 26.6% from US$55.4 million in the same quarter of last year.

Commissions were US$23.2 million, a decrease of 5.4% from US$24.5 million in the same quarter of last year, due to a decrease in trading volume in stock.

Financing service fees were US$3.3 million, an increase of 54.2% from US$2.1 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to increased interest rates.

Interest income was US$38.3 million, an increase of 54.4% from US$24.8 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to the increase in margin financing and securities lending activities.

Other revenues were US$5.4 million, an increase of 35.1% from US$4.0 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to the increase in IPO subscription incomes.

Interest expense was US$12.1 million, an increase of 182.1% from US$4.3 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to increased interest rates.

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Total operating costs and expenses were US$48.8 million, a slight increase of 3.1% from US$47.3 million in the same quarter of last year.

Execution and clearing expenses were US$2.4 million, a decrease of 26.4% from US$3.2 million in the same quarter of last year due to increased efficiency of the clearing procedures.

Employee compensation and benefits expenses were US$26.0 million, an increase of 7.5% from US$24.2 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to an increase of global headcount to support our global expansion.

Occupancy, depreciation and amortization expenses were US$2.2 million, a decrease of 9.7% from US$2.5 million in the same quarter of last year as the depreciation of the Beijing office renovation expenses has been completed.

Communication and market data expenses were US$7.6 million, an increase of 16.2% from US$6.5 million in the same quarter of last year due to increased IT-related fees.

Marketing and branding expenses were US$5.2 million, a decrease of 30.2% from US$7.4 million in the same quarter of last year, as we slowed down our marketing campaign due to weaker global capital markets.

General and administrative expenses were US$5.4 million, an increase of 55.1% from US$3.5 million in the same quarter of last year due to an increase in professional service fees.

NET INCOME/LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS OF UP FINTECH

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech was US$13.2 million, as compared to a net income of US$3.3 million in the same quarter of last year. Net income per ADS – diluted was US$0.083, as compared to a net income per ADS – diluted of US$0.021 in the same quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech, which excludes share-based compensation, was US$16.0 million, as compared to a US$6.6 million non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech in the same quarter of last year. Non-GAAP net income per ADS – diluted was US$0.100 as compared to a non-GAAP net income per ADS – diluted of US$0.041 in the same quarter of last year.

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company’s weighted average number of ADSs used in calculating non-GAAP net income per ADS – diluted was 162,616,553. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had a total of 2,341,647,007 Class A and B ordinary shares outstanding, or the equivalent of 156,109,800 ADSs.

CERTAIN OTHER FINANCIAL ITEMS

As of September 30, 2023, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents and term deposits were US$271.1 million, compared to US$278.6 million as of December 31, 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, the allowance balance of receivables from customers was US$1.0 million compared to US$0.7 million as of December 31, 2022, which was due to an increase in our user base and stock price fluctuation.

Updates to Management

Ms. Wei Wu departed from the position of Chief Compliance Officer at the Company due to personal reasons, effective on November 24, 2023. Ms. Wu’s departure did not result from any disagreement with the Company. Mr. Tianhua Wu, as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, expressed appreciation for her extraordinary contributions to the development of the Company on behalf of the Board of Directors and management team.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP net loss or income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech and non-GAAP net loss or income per ADS - diluted as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with the United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“U.S. GAAP”). We define non-GAAP net loss or income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech as net loss or income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech excluding share-based compensation. Non-GAAP net loss or income per ADS - diluted is non-GAAP net loss or income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADSs.

We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP net loss or income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech enables our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors’ assessment of our operating performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Share-based compensation has been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP net loss or income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP financial information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or construed as alternatives to total operating expenses, net loss or income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review these historical non-GAAP financial measures in light of the most directly comparable GAAP measures. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting the usefulness of such measures when analyzing our data comparatively. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in U.S. dollars (“US$”)) As of

December 31, As of

September 30, 2022 2023 US$ US$ Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 277,660,847 270,263,384 Cash-segregated for regulatory purpose 1,678,067,682 1,394,153,018 Term deposits 945,533 864,401 Receivables from customers (net of allowance of US$696,508 and

US$956,801 as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023) 644,691,190 812,251,129 Receivables from brokers, dealers, and clearing organizations 956,945,581 513,349,470 Financial instruments held, at fair value 162,535,184 421,252,787 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,963,375 13,768,366 Amounts due from related parties 4,769,475 4,318,530 Total current assets 3,738,578,867 3,430,221,085 Non-current assets: Right-of-use assets 13,960,092 9,064,396 Property, equipment and intangible assets, net 16,504,065 16,926,951 Goodwill 2,492,668 2,492,668 Long-term investments 7,928,499 7,966,394 Other non-current assets 4,773,925 5,432,029 Deferred tax assets 13,122,272 11,481,809 Total non-current assets 58,781,521 53,364,247 Total assets 3,797,360,388 3,483,585,332 Current liabilities: Payables to customers 2,996,405,447 2,696,293,691 Payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 138,620,746 90,701,510 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 37,777,749 39,052,700 Deferred income-current 1,800,298 1,771,098 Lease liabilities-current 5,490,079 4,209,080 Amounts due to related parties 461,704 614,096 Total current liabilities 3,180,556,023 2,832,642,175 Convertible bonds 154,337,483 156,239,288 Deferred income-non-current 388,423 — Lease liabilities- non-current 8,390,077 4,784,999 Deferred tax liabilities 2,059,748 2,732,207 Total liabilities 3,345,731,754 2,996,398,669 Mezzanine equity Subscriptions receivable from redeemable non-controlling interests (43,496 ) — Redeemable non-controlling interest 4,685,238 6,371,482 Total Mezzanine equity 4,641,742 6,371,482 Shareholders’ equity: Class A ordinary shares 22,213 22,439 Class B ordinary shares 976 976 Additional paid-in capital 495,705,684 502,663,851 Statutory reserve 6,171,627 6,171,627 Accumulated deficit (50,366,734 ) (15,574,122 ) Treasury Stock (2,172,819 ) (2,172,819 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,231,411 ) (10,051,228 ) Total UP Fintech shareholders’ equity 447,129,536 481,060,724 Non-controlling interests (142,644 ) (245,543 ) Total equity 446,986,892 480,815,181 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity 3,797,360,388 3,483,585,332

UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (All amounts in U.S. dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares (or ADSs) and per share (or ADS) data) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Revenues(a): Commissions 24,501,996 22,011,990 23,188,375 83,188,928 70,638,871 Interest related income Financing service fees 2,145,245 2,843,586 3,307,720 5,220,400 9,003,889 Interest income 24,798,274 36,448,761 38,298,414 54,707,628 109,334,691 Other revenues 3,960,860 4,750,411 5,351,702 18,394,234 13,549,184 Total revenues 55,406,375 66,054,748 70,146,211 161,511,190 202,526,635 Interest expense(a) (4,300,550 ) (10,423,344 ) (12,130,614 ) (11,480,587 ) (30,961,919 ) Total Net Revenues 51,105,825 55,631,404 58,015,597 150,030,603 171,564,716 Operating costs and expenses: Execution and clearing(a) (3,221,630 ) (2,035,327 ) (2,372,142 ) (11,586,600 ) (6,839,304 ) Employee compensation and benefits (24,158,644 ) (23,908,787 ) (25,976,638 ) (77,269,686 ) (74,291,713 ) Occupancy, depreciation and amortization (2,476,021 ) (2,528,576 ) (2,235,084 ) (6,991,732 ) (7,196,446 ) Communication and market data(a) (6,525,131 ) (7,763,372 ) (7,579,357 ) (20,075,641 ) (22,299,360 ) Marketing and branding (7,397,094 ) (4,720,995 ) (5,163,903 ) (25,720,486 ) (15,069,095 ) General and administrative (3,512,556 ) (4,549,052 ) (5,447,961 ) (12,402,060 ) (14,497,733 ) Total operating costs and expenses (47,291,076 ) (45,506,109 ) (48,775,085 ) (154,046,205 ) (140,193,651 ) Other income: Others, net 1,165,814 7,755,429 6,725,131 2,420,208 14,812,226 Income (loss) before income tax 4,980,563 17,880,724 15,965,643 (1,595,394 ) 46,183,291 Income tax expenses (1,720,070 ) (4,577,748 ) (2,592,703 ) (1,909,746 ) (11,487,671 ) Net income (loss) 3,260,493 13,302,976 13,372,940 (3,505,140 ) 34,695,620 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (75,979 ) (24,428 ) (21,550 ) (75,979 ) (96,992 ) Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value — (141,578 ) (144,700 ) — (393,563 ) Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech 3,336,472 13,185,826 13,249,790 (3,429,161 ) 34,399,049 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax: Unrealized loss on available-for-sale investments — — — (265,687 ) — Changes in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment (6,047,049 ) (6,524,752 ) (1,670,923 ) (11,600,360 ) (7,807,129 ) Total Comprehensive (loss) income (2,786,556 ) 6,778,224 11,702,017 (15,371,187 ) 26,888,491 Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (73,186 ) (12,873 ) (20,009 ) (73,186 ) (84,304 ) Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value — (141,578 ) (144,700 ) — (393,563 ) Total Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders of

UP Fintech (2,713,370 ) 6,649,519 11,577,326 (15,298,001 ) 26,579,232 Net income (loss) per ordinary share: Basic 0.001 0.006 0.006 (0.001 ) 0.015 Diluted 0.001 0.006 0.006 (0.001 ) 0.015 Net income (loss) per ADS (1 ADS represents 15 Class A ordinary shares): Basic 0.022 0.085 0.085 (0.022 ) 0.222 Diluted 0.021 0.084 0.083 (0.022 ) 0.218 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating net income (loss)

per ordinary share: Basic 2,298,890,869 2,321,875,787 2,330,221,225 2,292,316,758 2,321,898,725 Diluted 2,424,940,484 2,417,213,764 2,439,248,294 2,292,316,758 2,429,798,761

(a) Includes the following revenues, costs and expenses resulting from transactions with related parties as follow:

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Revenues: Commissions 993 1,782 3,898 3,992,251 6,877 Interest related income Financing service fees — — — 1,329,490 — Interest income 32,805 34,652 33,687 4,758,680 108,951 Other revenues — — — 1,805,126 — Interest expense — — — (2,056,556 ) — Execution and clearing — — — (1,751,505 ) — Communication and market data (46,200 ) (36,330 ) (39,690 ) (100,467 ) (110,670 )







Reconciliations of Unaudited Non-GAAP Results of Operations Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures

(All amounts in U.S. dollars (“US$”), except for number of ADSs and per ADS data)

For the three months ended September 30,

2022 For the three months ended June 30,

2023 For the three months ended September 30,

2023 non-GAAP non-GAAP non-GAAP GAAP Adjustment non-GAAP GAAP Adjustment non-GAAP GAAP Adjustment non-GAAP US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited 3,298,276 (1 ) 2,142,240 (1 ) 2,744,880 (1 ) Net income attributable

to ordinary shareholders of

UP Fintech 3,336,472 3,298,276 6,634,748 13,185,826 2,142,240 15,328,066 13,249,790 2,744,880 15,994,670 Net income per ADS -

diluted 0.021 0.041 0.084 0.097 0.083 0.100 Weighted average number of

ADSs used in calculating diluted

net income per ADS 161,662,699 161,662,699 161,147,584 161,147,584 162,616,553 162,616,553

(1) Share-based compensation.