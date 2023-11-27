Fast Expansion of Renewable Energy Projects is Driving the Rapid Rise of Stud Welding Equipment Market, projected to Reach at a US$ 1,526.20 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The demand for stud welding equipment in the United States is predicted to rise at a 2.50% CAGR through 2034. Due to significant developments in the defense and aerospace industries, stud welding machines are gaining significance in the United States market.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The stud welding equipment market size is poised to cross US$ 1,113.9 million in 2024 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 1,526.20 million by 2034. The stud welding equipment market is projected to develop at a CAGR of 2.90% from 2024 to 2034.



The growing use of stud welding in lightweight building materials like aluminum and composites is a smart adaptation to industry developments. Lighter structures are required in industries such as automotive and aircraft to increase fuel efficiency and performance.

Manufacturers of stud welding equipment are adjusting their technology to connect these materials effectively, fulfilling the special demands of industries emphasizing weight reduction without sacrificing structural integrity.

The rise of prefabrication and modular building approaches is impacting the stud welding business. Stud welding is essential for successfully attaching prefabricated components, contributing to speedier building processes and lower costs. The growth is consistent with the increasing need for modular solutions in a variety of industries, including construction, where efficiency and precision are essential concerns.

Manufacturers of stud welding equipment are responding to the wave of Industry 4.0 by incorporating automation and data-driven technology into their systems. This entails refining welding procedures overall, allowing predictive maintenance, and integrating IoT sensors for real-time monitoring and control.

The transition to Industry 4.0 aligns with the larger industrial trend of smart manufacturing, in which data analytics and networking improve operational effectiveness, reduce downtime, and foster a more responsive and flexible production environment.

“Companies with agility, technological expertise, sustainable practices, and a global perspective are well-positioned to succeed in the industry, shaping the future of the stud welding equipment market, which is undergoing dramatic changes. The market for stud welding equipment is certain to follow the course of strategic decisions. Thus, businesses are recommended to adopt these imperatives for long-term success in this rapidly evolving and growing sector,” "Opines Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights (FMI)”.

Key Takeaways from the Stud Welding Equipment Market Report

In 2023, the global market size stood at US$ 1,081.20 million.

The arc stud welder segment occupied 29.00% of the market by product type in 2024.

of the market by product type in 2024. The metal fabrication segment captured 22.00% of the market by end use in 2024.

of the market by end use in 2024. The market in the United States is projected to rise at a 2.50% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The market in Germany is anticipated to develop at a 2.30% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The market in China is estimated to surge at a 3.40% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The market in India is expected to thrive at a 3.60% CAGR through 2034.



Competitive Landscape

The market for stud welding equipment is highly competitive, with a mix of fresh entrants who provide innovation and agility and more established competitors who leverage their market position and expertise.

The industry's future course is likely to be influenced by its ongoing quest for technical innovation, strategic alliances, and astute market positioning in order to satisfy the changing needs of various industrial sectors around the globe.

Key Players in the Stud Welding Equipment Market

Nelson Stud Welding (Doncasters Group)

Taylor Studwelding Systems Ltd.

HBS Stud Weldings

Soyer Group (ARO Technologies Inc.)

KÖCO - Kohlhoff & Co. GmbH

Tru-Weld Stud Welding

Stanley Engineered Fastening (STANLEY® Engineered Fastening brands: Nelson Fastener Systems, Tucker Stud Welding, Spiralock)

Heinz Soyer Bolzenschweißtechnik GmbH

Image Industries

Image Industries GmbH & Co. KG

Recent Developments

In September 2021, Ivostud GmbH successfully completed the acquisition of OBTEC, an established brand in the stud welding industry. With this calculated purchase, OBTEC will have more opportunities for development and expansion.

In September 2021, HBS Bolzenschweiss-Systeme unveiled the Visar 1200 stud welding apparatus. Aluminum, stainless steel, and steel can all be welded with this special tool. Moreover, the Visar 1200 features a USB port that makes it simple for users to load and store welding apps.

Stud Welding Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Capacitor Discharge Stud Welder

Short Cycle/Drawn - Arc Stud Welder

By Operation:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

By Stud Range:

Below 3 mm

3 to 12 mm

12 to 18 mm

18 mm & Above

By End Use/End-use Industry:

Automotive

Construction

Metal Fabrication

Decorative and Consumer Item

Electric Item

Furniture

Shipbuilding

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan



