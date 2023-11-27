Rising Star Zaina The Phenom's Incredible New Single I Can Be Out Now
Track Title: I Can Be Genre: Hip-Hop / R&B Launch Date: 17th November 2023 ISRC Code: USL4Q2375674SEATTLE, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zaina The Phenom has made a significant impact and she's just getting started!
Hailing from Seattle, Washington, this triple-threat artist has already accumulated over 556,000 streams with her previous singles, "Watch yo Mouth", "Time for School" and "Lights Camera Action".
Her talent and hard work has caught the attention of audiences and industry professionals alike such as iHeart radio, Seattle's own Q13 Fox News, Converge Media and America's Got Talent, to which she just recently had an amazing audition on 10/26/23 and made it to the executive round.
Zaina's success can be attributed to her unique style and captivating performances. Her music combines elements of hip hop, R&B and pop, creating a sound that is fresh and exciting.
Her lyrics (written by her and her father) are fresh, motivational, exciting, relatable and powerful addressing personal experiences and social issues ranging from respecting parents, to inspiring kids that they can be whatever they want to be in life if they work hard and set their minds to it. Zaina's lyrics are filled with honesty and authenticity.
In addition to her musical talent, Zaina also takes part in weekly acting classes, classical piano lessons, art/painting, gymnastics and is a straight A student. This demonstrates her versatility as a recording artist and her ability to excel in different mediums.
Whether creating music or showcasing her acting skills, Zaina continues to prove herself as a true triple threat and more.
https://www.instagram.com/zainatvofficial/
https://www.facebook.com/zainatvofficial/
Zaina The Phenom - I Can Be