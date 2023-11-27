Derby Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault X2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5005667
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 11/25/2023 @ 1859 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jay Peak Resort, Jay
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault X2
ACCUSED: Sean Montgomery
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/25/2023 at approximately 1859 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a domestic disturbance at Jay Peak Resort. Investigation revealed that Montgomery had caused injury to multiple household members. Montgomery was subsequently taken into custody and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing. Sean was later lodged at Northan State Correctional Facility for lack of $100.00 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/27/2023 @ 0100 Hours
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $100.00
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.