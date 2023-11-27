Derby Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault X2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5005667

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 11/25/2023 @ 1859 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jay Peak Resort, Jay

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault X2

ACCUSED: Sean Montgomery

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/25/2023 at approximately 1859 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a domestic disturbance at Jay Peak Resort. Investigation revealed that Montgomery had caused injury to multiple household members. Montgomery was subsequently taken into custody and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing. Sean was later lodged at Northan State Correctional Facility for lack of $100.00 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/27/2023 @ 0100 Hours

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $100.00

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.