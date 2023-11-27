Submit Release
News Search

There were 326 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,866 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault X2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5005667

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash                          

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 11/25/2023 @ 1859 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jay Peak Resort, Jay

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault X2

 

ACCUSED: Sean Montgomery                                              

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/25/2023 at approximately 1859 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a domestic disturbance at Jay Peak Resort. Investigation revealed that Montgomery had caused injury to multiple household members. Montgomery was subsequently taken into custody and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing. Sean was later lodged at Northan State Correctional Facility for lack of $100.00 bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/27/2023 @ 0100 Hours           

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility    

BAIL: $100.00

MUG SHOT: YES

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault X2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more