VSP STATE POLICE BERLIN BARRACKS

NEWS RELEASE – HIGHWAY / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION

I 89 SOUTH BOUND IS CLOSED DUE TO WEATHER AND STUCK COMMERCIAL VEHICLES. THIS WILL BE BETWEEN THE MONTPELIER AND BARRE EXITS OF 8 & S.

TRAVEL IS VERY DIFFICULT IN THE AREA DRIVE CAREFULLY

