CIRCULOOS: Empowering MSMEs for Circular Economy Success with Sustainable Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- The European-funded project CIRCULOOS enables micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises to transition towards a circular economy, providing tools to orchestrate and optimise the end-to-end supply chain. The entire life cycle of products is covered for sustainable production across disruptive circular manufacturing processes.
CIRCULOOS offers a transformative opportunity for small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) as they embark on their journey towards a circular economy.
Applying circular economy principles across the EU economy can potentially increase EU GDP by an additional 0.5% by 2030, creating around 700,000 new jobs, according to the Circular Economy Action Plan (European Commission, 2020). CIRCULOOS is focused on accelerating the digitalisation of the manufacturing industry, adopting circular business models and offering sustainable products/services.
By equipping MSMEs with cutting-edge tools, CIRCULOOS enables the orchestration and optimisation of the supply chain from end to end. This comprehensive approach ensures that the entire life cycle of products is addressed, promoting sustainable production through innovative and disruptive circular manufacturing processes.
CIRCULOOS and RAMP empower MSMEs to become more sustainable, agile and resilient
The project will build on the existing RAMP IOT and marketplace platform for Manufacturing SMEs, to set up production and execution processes across the supply chain in a collaborative approach. It will leverage modules for intelligent production, sustainability assessment and trustworthy data sharing.
RAMP and CIRCULOOS benefit from FIWARE3.0 in terms of the enriched development environment with a set of standard APIs and Open-Source components that enable the full adoption of Cyber-Physical IOT technology.
But what is RAMP?
RAMP is your Manufacturing Hub. You can connect with SMEs, service providers, robotics integrators, software developers, and research organisations across Europe. With RAMP's rich features, you can access collaboration, innovation, and growth opportunities. Now RAMP 2.0 has been introduced, it is the ultimate platform for Manufacturing, Robotics, Software/Hardware, and more.
CIRCULOOS helps MSMEs to undercover the potential of the circular economy without large investment
A high-quality environment and continuous upskilling opportunities will be offered. It's about ensuring nobody lags in this fast-paced journey towards a circular economy. RAMP plays a pivotal role here, providing upskilling and reskilling through free online courses, webinars, best practice guides, and success stories gleaned from pilots and Experiments for Demonstration (EXDs).
Through open calls, manufacturing and innovation SMEs join hands to design and propose disruptive recycling, remanufacturing, and refurbishment cases, all powered by the CIRCULOOS platform and its tools. By allocating a substantial 3.6 million to open calls, CIRCULOOS believes in fostering agility and sustainability across supply chains through innovative SMEs and startups driven by collaboration and innovation.
Among the 18 experiments that will take place, three will be used as pilots to demonstrate and validate the CIRCULOOS framework. The selected three pilots in the wood, leather, and plastic sectors have the mission to drive requirements and tool specifications and early test them with Agile and flexible supply chain orchestration. Technologies like Digital Twin or robots will integrate a circular economy vision in every supply chain step.
CIRCULOOS connect MSMEs with the circular manufacturing ecosystem
Boosting innovation and entrepreneurship in a newborn community requires a strong, innovative, and experimented ecosystem. CIRCULOOS consortium coordinated by EUROPEAN DYNAMICS is composed of RTOs, DIH (SuPSI, CUT, INN), industrial suppliers (EDGR, ALA, FIW, INCL), Manufacturing SMEs (Ficton Factory, Contenedores LOLO, KHO, B&A, THER, CAN), Industrial cluster (Innomine, Alastria), Open call (F6S), and Dissemination and Communication managers (MWCB).
