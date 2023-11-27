Hydrocyclone Market to Hit US$ 1.39 Billion at 6.5% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Study

Use of Hydrocyclones to Be Spearheaded by Mining Sector

Rockville, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Hydrocyclone Market is estimated at a value of US$ 740.9 million in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at 6.5% CAGR over the next ten years (2024 to 2034). Increasing investments toward the expansion of manufacturing activity around the world to promote economic growth is driving up the demand for industrial equipment, thereby increasing hydrocyclone sales in the process.

High demand for metals and minerals from manufacturing facilities is promoting growth in the mining industry where hydrocyclones play a crucial role in the separation of materials. Rising construction activity and demand for heavy equipment in different industry verticals are also predicted to benefit hydrocyclone market development in the long run.

Key Segments of Hydrocyclone Industry Research Report

By Type By Separator Type By Material By Application By End Use Solid-Liquid Hydrocyclones

Liquid-Liquid Hydrocyclones

Dense Media Hydrocyclones Pressure Type

Gravity Type Steel

Ceramic

Polyurethane

Polypropylene

Others Desliming

Degritting

Concentration

Recovery of Solids

Clarification

Open-circuit Classification

Closed-circuit Grinding

Others Construction

Oil & Gas

Energy

Mining

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Others



Advancements in separation technology and the growing use of sensors and other technologies in hydrocyclones are also estimated to augment shipments of hydrocyclones across the study period. This study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, suggests that innovation will be highly essential for new as well as established hydrocyclone manufacturers to succeed over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Worldwide demand for hydrocyclones is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2034.

The global hydrocyclone market is forecasted to reach US$ 1.39 billion by the end of 2034.

Growing mining activity, rising spending on infrastructure development, increasing use of separation equipment in different industries, and high availability of custom hydrocyclones are key market growth drivers.

Rising penetration of screening technology in various industry verticals is expected to be a key threat to hydrocyclone sales going forward.

Hydrocyclone demand in the MEA region is set to increase at 7.9% CAGR over the next ten years.

Sales of hydrocyclones in the mining industry are projected to account for 66% of the global revenue share in 2024.

North America is forecasted to hold a significant share of the global market throughout the study period.

Hydrocyclone sales in China are predicted to reach US$ 137.9 million by 2034-end.

“Developing countries in the Asian and African regions are projected to emerge as highly opportune markets for hydrocyclone companies in the long run,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Hydrocyclone suppliers are investing in the R&D of innovative new products by incorporating new technologies and sensors. Hydrocyclone companies are also estimated to opt for strategies such as mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships to enhance their market share and gain a competitive advantage over other market players.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 1.39 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 144 Tables No. of Figures 415 Figures



Mining plays a crucial role in Russia, being a major producer of diamonds, coal, iron ore, nickel, aluminium, gold, palladium, uranium, and platinum. The substantial coal reserves, especially in areas like Pechora, Irkutsk, Kuznetsk, and Moscow, are expected to drive hydrocyclone sales in the country. Russia's significant presence in the oil & gas industry, with key companies like Rosneft, Surgutneftegaz, Gazprom Neft, and Lukoil, further contributes to the growing demand for hydrocyclones.

In the United States, the escalating investment in housing, manufacturing facilities, and energy infrastructure has created a surge in hydrocyclone demand. Hydrocyclones are widely utilized in the construction sector for efficient solid-liquid separation. The presence of major oil & gas and mining companies is anticipated to fuel hydrocyclone sales in the country up to 2034.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global hydrocyclone market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (solid-liquid hydrocyclones, liquid-liquid hydrocyclones, dense media hydrocyclones), maximum capacity (below 100 m3/hr, 100 to 250 m3/hr, 251 to 500 m3/hr, above 500 m3/hr), inner diameter (below 5 inches, 5 to 8 inches, 8.1 to 12 inches, above 12 inches), outflow diameter (below 6 inches, 6 to 10 inches, 10.1 to 15 inches, above 15 inches), separator type (pressure type, gravity type), material (steel, ceramic, polyurethane, polypropylene), application (desliming, degritting, concentration, recovery of solids, clarification, open-circuit classification, closed-circuit grinding), and end use (construction, oil & gas, energy, mining, agriculture, pharmaceuticals), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

