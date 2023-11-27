Beauty and Health Trends Propel Global Glutathione Market to Projected US$ 845.0 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Increased demand for sports nutrition and supplements, growing interest in nutraceuticals due to rising health consciousness, major companies' R&D investments, industrialization acceleration, technological advancements, and modernization of production methods contribute to the global glutathione market growth.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report, the worldwide glutathione market value is expected to grow from US$ 359.0 million in 2023 to US$ 845.0 million by 2033. Over the forecast period, global glutathione demand is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 8.2%



Growing awareness about antioxidants and overall health benefits is a key factor that will likely increase the demand and be a growth factor for the glutathione industry. Similarly, rising demand for anti-aging products like glutathione due to their supporting cellular health and skin-lightening properties is set to boost the market during the forecast period.

Glutathione’s antioxidant properties make it versatile in various end-use applications like nutritional supplements, sports nutrition, cosmetics, skincare, and more. This contributes to its popularity and is expected to boost the sales of glutathione.

To increase brand preference and sales, glutathione manufacturers are adopting different strategies. These include investing in research and development and launching new glutathione-formulations that meet specific end-user demand.

Continuous innovation is helping companies to build a strong brand image by offering unique solutions to consumers. These new product launches are expected to boost the global glutathione market.

For example, CJ Food & Nutrition Tech launched its functional nutrition brand Active Nrich. The new solution will be produced by natural fermentation containing glutathione as its key ingredient, which can be used as raw material for various health foods.

Key Takeaways from the Glutathione Report:

The global glutathione market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 845.0 million by 2033.

is expected to reach a valuation of by 2033. Global demand for glutathione is likely to soar at 8.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. By product type, the reduced glutathione (GSH) segment is set to total US$ 98.6 million in 2033.

in 2033. Based on product form, the oral capsules or tablet segment is expected to thrive at 5.9% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. By end-use application, the nutraceutical supplement segment is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% through 2033.

through 2033. Europe is set to hold a prominent value share of 23.8% in the global market by 2033.

in the global market by 2033. China glutathione market value is set to total US$ 56.7 million by 2033.

by 2033. Sales in the United States are anticipated to climb at a CAGR of 6.8% during the assessment period.

during the assessment period. India is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during the projection period.



“The glutathione market continues to flourish due to its essential roles in antioxidant defense, immune support, and detoxification. Rising health awareness and ongoing research are expected to drive its popularity, leading to sustained market growth and increased product offerings,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury ( client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Who is Winning?

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., Shandong Jincheng Bio-pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., KOHJIN Life Sciences, Now Foods, Mitsubishi Corporation Life Science Limited, Bachem, Lypo-Spheric, Ajinomoto Group, and Atrium Innovations are key glutathione manufacturers listed in the profile.

These companies are focusing on expanding their portfolios by launching new products. They are also implementing strategies like acquisitions, partnerships, advertisements, agreements, and mergers to stay relevant in the market. For instance,

In 2021, ForeWin launched a new product range, Saejin White, a capsule product that combines active ingredients and nourishes the skin from the inside out.



Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global glutathione market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033. The study incorporates compelling insights on the glutathione market based on product type (reduced glutathione (GSH), oxidized glutathione (GSSG), liposomal glutathione, N-acetylcysteine (NAC), S-acetyl glutathione), product form (oral capsules or tablets, lozenges, liquids, intravenous (IV) glutathione, topical creams, inhalation), and end use application (nutritional supplements/ nutraceutical supplements, skin care, respiratory health, intravenous (IV) therapy, sports nutrition, chronic illness management, cosmetics, Food preservation, pharmaceuticals) across various regions.

Key Companies Profiled

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd.

Shandong Jincheng Bio-pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

KOHJIN Life Sciences

Now Foods

Mitsubishi Corporation Life Science Limited

Bachem

Lypo-Spheric

Ajinomoto Group

Atrium Innovations



Glutathione Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

Reduced Glutathione (GSH)

Oxidized Glutathione (GSSG)

Liposomal Glutathione

N-acetylcysteine (NAC)

S-Acetyl Glutathione



By Product Form:

Oral Capsules or Tablets

Lozenges

Liquids

Intravenous (IV) Glutathione

Topical Creams

Inhalation

By End-use Application:

Nutritional Supplements/ Nutraceutical Supplements

Skin Care

Respiratory Health

Intravenous (IV) Therapy

Sports Nutrition

Chronic Illness Management

Cosmetics

Food Preservation

Pharmaceuticals



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Author

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

