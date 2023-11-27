PHILIPPINES, November 27 - Press Release

November 24, 2023 Pangasinan's adopted son Bong Go gives assistance to MSMEs in Mangatarem town Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's team coordinated with Mayor Ramil Ventenilla's office to provide necessary assistance to micro-entrepreneurs in Mangatarem, Pangasinan on Monday, November 20. During his team's distribution activity at Shahani Complex, Go's team assisted 33 small business owners and provided them with snacks, masks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball. There were also select recipients of shoes and a mobile phone. Meanwhile, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) extended livelihood kits to qualified beneficiaries to empower them to kick-start their small businesses and promote economic growth in their community. "Ang programang ito ng DTI ay ating isinulong noong administrasyon ni dating pangulong Duterte at sinusuportahan ko pa rin ngayon para maipagpatuloy ang pagtulong sa ating maliliit na negosyante na naapektuhan ng sakuna at krisis," Go, adopted son of Pangasinan, said in a video message. "Bibigyan kayo ng negosyo kits para palaguin ang inyong kabuhayan. Masarap sa pakiramdam kapag pinaghirapan at pinagpawisan mo ang iyong negosyo at napalago mo ito. Ang maayos na kabuhayan ang isa sa mga magiging susi sa pagginhawa ng pamumuhay ng iyong pamilya," he explained further. As a legislator, Go advocates for the creation of additional livelihood opportunities in rural areas, viewing it as a crucial strategy to facilitate the country's recovery from the adversities presented by the pandemic and other crises. Go is one of the authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act 11960, or the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act, which institutionalizes the OTOP Philippines Program, designed specifically to nurture the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country. The OTOP Program revolves around the concept of identifying and promoting unique products from different towns and municipalities. By doing so, it not only fosters entrepreneurship but also harnesses local resources while preserving the nation's cultural heritage. This approach helps micro-businesses gain visibility, access markets, and enhance their competitiveness, thereby contributing to economic resilience. "Majority ng mga registered businesses sa bansa ay mga MSMEs � mga maliliit na negosyo. Mas i-encourage natin ang pagiging business-minded ng mga Pilipino para magkaroon ng maayos na pagkakakitaan. Noong kasagsagan ng pandemya, maraming nawalan ng trabaho pero nakita natin na magaling dumiskarte ang Pilipino, maraming nagnegosyo para buhayin ang kanilang pamilya," said Go in a video message. "Kaya isinulong natin ang OTOP to institutionalize and improve the One Town One Product program. Sa tulong ng batas na ito, ating pinapalakas ang mga lokal na negosyo sa bawat bayan at siyudad sa bansa. Ipinapaabot natin sa kanila ang suporta na kinakailangan nila upang mapanatili ang kanilang operasyon at maabot ang mas malawak na merkado," he explained. Go then offered assistance to the beneficiaries as he advised them to take advantage of the medical assistance programs offered by the Malasakit Center at Region 1 Medical Center in Dagupan City. To date, there are 159 Malasakit Centers that have helped more than ten million patients nationwide. Principally authored and sponsored by the Go, RA 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 provides poor and indigent patients with convenient access to medical assistance programs by the government. Malasakit Centers act as one-stop shops where government agencies with medical assistance programs are placed under one room inside qualified public hospitals to help cover patients' medical bills. "Mga kababayan tandaan natin, minsan lang po tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa gawin na po natin ngayon dahil hindi na po tayo babalik sa mundong ito," said Go. "Ako po ang inyong Senador kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Dahil ako'y naniniwala na ang serbisyo po sa tao, serbisyo po 'yan sa Diyos," he concluded. To help create more economic opportunities in the province, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, likewise supported the construction of concrete line canals, rehabilitation and concretion of several roads, and acquisition of medical equipment for the dialysis center of the Western Pangasinan District Hospital. Indigent residents in Dagupan City also received assistance from Go's office last November 17.