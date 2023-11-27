PHILIPPINES, November 27 - Press Release

November 25, 2023 Boost livelihood opportunities for the poor -- Bong Go provides support to indigent residents in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte Senator Christopher "Bong" Go provided support and livelihood assistance, on November 21 and 22, to 450 indigent residents of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte. In coordination with Gov. Matt Manotoc, Go's team distributed masks and shirts to the residents who gathered in Laoag City's Provincial Capitol. Select beneficiaries received new pairs of shoes, cellular phones, and balls for basketball and volleyball. Separately, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through its Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) program, provided livelihood kits to qualified beneficiaries. Go advocated for and continues to support PPG's implementation to help micro-entrepreneurs recover from crises. "Nais kong magpasalamat sa DTI sa inyong PPG program dahil hindi lamang ito nagbibigay ng tulong kundi pati na rin ng sapat na kaalaman at kakayahan sa pagnenegosyo para sa mga pamilyang bumabangon mula sa iba't-ibang krisis," Go said. "Ang PPG program ay isang malinaw na halimbawa kung paano natin maipapakita ang malasakit at suporta sa ating mga kababayan na tinamaan ng mga pagsubok. Ang inyong pagsisikap ay hindi lamang nagbibigay ng tulong sa mga pamilya at indibidwal, kundi pati na rin sa mga komunidad na nangangailangan ng pagbangon," he continued. Go pushed for DTI's PPG program to help boost the livelihoods of communities affected by crises. He continues to support the implementation of the program to help uplift individuals and families, particularly those engaged in micro-enterprises, who have been adversely affected by disasters, calamities, and other crises such as fires, armed conflicts, and the like. "Palaguin niyo ang inyong negosyo. Kapag lumago ang inyong negosyo, dalhin niyo po ang mga kita sa inyong mga pamilya... mas masarap sa pakiramdam kapag pinagpawisan at pinaghirapan niyo po ang inyong pagnenegosyo at napalago ninyo ito," Go said to beneficiaries of the program. Go likewise conveyed his appreciation to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., for the passage of Republic Act 11960, or the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act. He is one of the authors and co-sponsors of the measure in the Senate. The OTOP Philippines Program represents a governmental stimulus strategically crafted to nurture the expansion of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) nationwide. The program places a strong emphasis on harnessing local resources while concurrently safeguarding the rich tapestry of cultural heritage. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, urged those with health concerns to seek the services offered in any of the 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide, including those at Governor Roque B. Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital in Laoag City and the Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center in Batac City. Republic Act 11463, which paved the way for the institutionalization of Malasakit Centers, was signed into law in 2019. The law was principally authored and sponsored by Go to provide convenient access to the medical assistance programs offered by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). DOH reported that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more than ten million Filipinos. "Sa mga pasyente, lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center dahil para 'to sa inyo. Kung may hospital bill kayo, nandiyan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na tutulong para mabayaran ito," said Go. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the construction of roads in Adams, Bangui, Currimao, Laoag City, Nueva Era and Pagudpud; construction of farm-to-market roads in Badoc, Banna and Piddig; and the acquisition of ambulance units for Adams, Dingras and Laoag City. ###