Tolentino holds Tagaytay tour for Asia-Pacific lawmakers

PHILIPPINES, November 27 - Press Release
November 26, 2023

TAGAYTAY CITY -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino conducted a warm welcome for parliamentarians from Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, India, Malaysia, and Thailand as part of the 31st Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF 31) cultural tour segment.

Cultural performances welcomed the delegates and local delicacies were served for lunch at Taal Vista.

This was followed by a tour around Tagaytay to showcase the city's heritage.

Tolentino, who served as a long-time mayor of Tagaytay, expressed his pride in its hospitality reflected by its strong tourism.

"We pride ourselves with our hospitality. And we are honored to host you today," he said.

The lawmaker also said that he looks forward to stronger ties with the member-states of the APPF 31.

"As we forge a united Asia-Pacific and share the vision of peace, prosperity, and innovation that could be appropriate for generations to come," Sen. Tol remarked.

APPF 31 organized by the Philippine Senate and House of Representatives concluded on 25 November after adopting 10 resolutions encompassing resilient partnerships for peace, prosperity, and sustainability.

