November 26, 2023 Bong Go provides additional assistance to disadvantaged workers in Sta. Maria, Bulacan Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, working alongside Congressman Salvador Pleyto, extended further aid to 600 underprivileged workers in Barangay Poblacion, Sta. Maria, Bulacan, on Thursday, November 23. It can be recalled that Go previously assisted 400 disadvantaged workers in the same town on November 20. Go's team distributed snacks, masks, vitamins, and shirts to each beneficiary. Furthermore, the senator's staff also gave away shoes, watches, and balls for basketball and volleyball to select recipients. Through the initiative of Sen. Joel Villanueva, a team from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) likewise extended livelihood support through its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. "Sa pamamagitan ng programa na ito, tayo ay nakatutulong sa mga manggagawang naapektuhan ng krisis at nagbibigay ng agarang tulong sa kanilang mga pangangailangan," expressed Go in his video message. "Patuloy po tayong magtutulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas makatarungan at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," he added. Go also highlighted Republic Act 11960, also referred to as the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act, which he is one of the authors and co-sponsors in the Senate. The law is designed to bolster entrepreneurship and local economic advancement by showcasing and supporting distinctive products originating from various towns across the nation. The OTOP program encourages Filipinos to take pride in their local products, providing a platform for small-scale producers to access a wider market. Go also emphasized the potential of the OTOP program in generating employment opportunities and catalyzing economic progress within communities. The senator underscored that through the promotion and investment in locally crafted goods, the OTOP Philippines Act could significantly help local economies and establish sustainable livelihoods for numerous individuals and families across the country. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered assistance to those with health concerns through the Malasakit Centers located at the Rogaciano M. Mercado Memorial Hospital in Sta. Maria, the Bulacan Medical Center in Malolos City, and the Ospital ng Lungsod ng San Jose del Monte in San Jose del Monte City. The Malasakit Centers program brings together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Department of Health (DOH), the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office to reduce hospital expenses for patients to the lowest possible amount. Principally authored and sponsored by Go, the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 has successfully established 159 operational centers and has helped over ten million indigent patients nationwide, according to a report by DOH. Go also emphasized the significance of the recently passed RA 11959. As the principal sponsor and one of its authors, the Regional Specialty Centers Act mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals to bring specialized medical care closer to communities. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported several projects in the province, including the rehabilitation of the Bulacan State University Activity Center and the construction of a multipurpose building in Malolos City, construction of drainages, provision of medical equipment for local hospitals, improvement of the Pandi District Hospital, concreting of a farm-to-market road in San Ildefonso, and many more.