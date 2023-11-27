PHILIPPINES, November 27 - Press Release

November 26, 2023 Bong Go welcomes groundbreaking of Super Health Center in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte to enhance grassroots healthcare access Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, applauded the local government of Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte, and the Department of Health (DOH) for the successful groundbreaking on Wednesday, November 22, of the new Super Health Center in the city. "Patuloy po akong tutulong sa pagpaparami ng Super Health Centers sa bansa sa abot po ng aking makakaya. Sa mga itinayo ng Super Health Centers, nakita namin kung gaano kalaki ang naitutulong nito sa komunidad lalo na sa rural areas," Go said in a video message during the event. "It is a significant step towards enhanced healthcare services. 'Yun po ang layunin ng mga Super Health Centers, ang ilapit sa mamamayan ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno," he added. Through the collective efforts of DOH, local government units (LGUs), and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. DOH, the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed. The Super Health Center is an enhanced version of a rural health unit, offering basic health services such as database management, outpatient care, birthing facilities, isolation areas, diagnostic services (including laboratory tests, X-rays, and ultrasounds), pharmacy services, and ambulatory surgical units. Additionally, these centers provide services such as eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) care, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, which enables remote diagnosis and treatment of patients. Go then offered additional help to those requiring medical attention. He strongly encouraged them to visit the Malasakit Centers at the Jose Rizal Memorial Hospital in Dapitan City and the Zamboanga del Norte Medical Center in Dipolog City. These centers provide convenient access to medical assistance from the government, ensuring that individuals in need receive timely and appropriate care. The Malasakit Centers program has made a significant impact nationwide, aiding over ten million indigent Filipinos, as reported by DOH. With the establishment of 159 centers, the program brings together various relevant agencies, including DOH, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. It aims to reduce the burden of hospital expenses for patients, ensuring they receive the care they need without financial strain. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Go emphasized, "Pera naman ito ng taumbayan na binabalik lang sa inyo sa pamamagitan ng maayos at maaasahang serbisyo." Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of the Republic Act No. 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which was signed into law by Marcos on August 24. The law mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing Department of Health (DOH) regional hospitals. It stands as a testament to the commitment of the government to uplift the nation's health infrastructure. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has consistently supported initiatives aimed at promoting the development of the province. Notably, he has supported the funding for the construction of multipurpose buildings in Dapitan City, Jose Dalman, Mutia, President Manuel A. Roxas, Salug, Siocon, and Sindangan. Additionally, he has facilitated the acquisition of ambulance units for Mutia, as well as trucks for Katipunan and Mutia. Furthermore, Go has been instrumental in the rehabilitation of roads in Dapitan City, Godod, Jose Dalman, Liloy, Kalawit Labason, La Libertad, Sergio Osmeña and Salug.