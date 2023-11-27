PHILIPPINES, November 27 - Press Release

November 27, 2023 Bong Go helps uplift lives of displaced workers in Sorsogon City; continues to help improve public service delivery in the grassroots In a bid to create more livelihood opportunities for Filipinos adversely affected by crisis situations, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go visited Sorsogon City on Friday, November 24, and personally provided assistance to 490 displaced workers. Held at Barangay Macabog covered court, Go, together with Congresswoman Bernadette Escudero, Board Member Rommel John "Junjun" Mella, and Macabog Barangay Captain Ronaldo "Jecjec" Laguiado, distributed grocery packs, snacks, masks, and vitamins to the displaced workers. They also gave away bicycles, shoes, cellular phones, watches, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to select recipients. Meanwhile, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), through its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD), also provided livelihood assistance to the qualified beneficiaries. "Parati naman po akong tumutulong not only sa Sorsogon, sa Naga, sa Legazpi, sa Albay, sa Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, Masbate... handa po akong tumulong parati sa abot ng aking makakaya sa mga kababayan nating nangangailangan," said Go in an interview. "Dahil yan po ang aking ipinangako, kahit saang sulok kayo ng Pillipinas basta kaya po ng aking katawan at panahon, pupuntahan namin kayo para makatulong sa mga proyektong magpapaunlad ng lungsod, makatulong sa mga mahihirap, makatulong sa pangkalusugan at makabigay po ng kaunting kasiyahan sa panahon ng pagdadalamhati ng ating mga kababayan... sa abot po ng aking makakaya tutulong po ako sa ating kapwa Pilipino," he stressed. Go emphasized the importance of safeguarding the well-being of marginalized laborers, especially those living in rural areas seeking improved economic prospects. Senate Bill No. (SBN) 420, filed by Go, proposes the creation of a system aimed at providing short-term job opportunities for eligible individuals from underprivileged households in rural regions. Within the context of this proposed law, the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) would be established under DOLE. Should this bill be enacted, REAP's primary goal would be to provide temporary employment opportunities for individuals who meet the criteria of being economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers. Emphasizing the importance of accessible medical-related support, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, championed the Malasakit Center located at Sorsogon Provincial Hospital. Republic Act 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 was principally authored and sponsored by Go to provide convenient access to medical assistance programs offered by the government. "Ang Malasakit Center po, it's a one-stop shop. Ginawa lang po nating batas, na-institutionalize natin para hindi na sila kailangan pumunta sa mga offices ng (iba't ibang ahensiya), diyan na po sa loob ng ospital ang kwarto ng Malasakit Center para lapitan po ng mga poor and indigent patients. Tutulungan sila ng Malasakit Center," explained Go. "Ang target po ng Malasakit Center ay ma-cover ang inyong billing. Kaya huwag po kayong mahihiyang lumapit sa Malasakit Center dahil para po yan sa inyo, mga kababayan kong Pilipino. At ngayon po, meron na po tayong 159 na Malasakit Centers sa buong Pilipinas na handang tumulong po sa inyo," he added. Go also mentioned that a Super Health Center is to be established in the city, which he attended the inauguration earlier that day. Apart from Sorsogon City, Super Health Centers were also funded in Bulan, Irosin, Matnog, Castilla, and Sta. Magdalena. The Super Health Centers will offer a range of healthcare services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers and telemedicine. Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, local government units, and DOH, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. DOH, as the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed. "Pwede po itong pagandahin ni Mayor Hamor, bagama't syudad po ang Sorsogon ay kailangan din po na ilapit natin ang serbisyo medikal sa ating mga kababayan. It will help decongest the hospitals, 'di na po nila kailangan pumunta ng ospital para manganak. Dito na po ang primary care, early disease detection, yung primary care ng Universal Health Care at saka yung Konsulta program ng Philhealth, pwede na po silang magpakonsulta dito para hindi na lumala ang sakit," cited Go. Lastly, Go cited the enactment of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors of in the Senate. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. It stands as a testament to the commitment of the government to uplift the nation's health infrastructure and bring actual medical services closer to the Filipino people. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has supported several projects in the province. Among these are the rehabilitation of the Sorsogon Provincial Hospital and the construction of the Sorsogon Cancer Treatment Center, which he also visited later that day. Other initiatives he supported include a province-wide water system project, the rehabilitation of river revetments along the Managa-Naga River in Bulan; and the construction of flood control structures in Castilla and Gubat. He also supported the construction of gymnasiums in Barcelona and Gubat; and several road construction and concreting projects in Barcelona, Gubat, Irosin, and Donsol. Later that day, Go attended the 78th Annual National Convention of the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants.