Cloud Professional Services Market Expecting Huge Demand in Upcoming Years with a CAGR of 17.24%

Cloud Professional Services Market

Stay ahead in the game by exploring the evolving trends shaping the Cloud Professional Services Market and its impact on business strategies.

Unlock cost-saving potentials with practical tips on managing and optimizing expenses in Cloud Professional Services.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cloud Professional Services Market was valued at 18.39 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach 55.99 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 17.24% from 2022 to 2029. The accelerated adoption of public cloud services is one of the primary factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the growing adoption of remote working models with the outbreak of COVID-19 is driving the adoption of Cloud Professional Services.

Organizations are opting for specialized cloud solutions, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and multi-cloud security, over basic infrastructure services. These services are customized according to the particular needs of businesses across various industries.

The growing popularity of cloud computing is fuelling the expansion of companies that provide cloud professional services, thereby boosting market growth. Organizations that operate on the cloud need continuous management and support. Cloud professional service providers offer solutions to optimize cloud resources, enhance performance, and lower costs. With an increasing number of businesses adopting cloud computing, the need for ongoing cloud management & optimization services is growing, further propelling the cloud professional services market demand.

Cloud Professional Service Market Trends

Businesses are adopting multi-cloud environments to leverage the strengths of various cloud providers and prevent vendor lock-in. This trend is driving the demand for cloud professional services that specialize in integrating and managing various cloud platforms. These services ensure seamless interoperability, data portability, and centralized management across various clouds. Additionally, cloud services are increasingly being integrated with AI and ML technologies.

Cloud professional service providers are offering AI/ML capabilities to businesses for utilization in fields such as data analytics, predictive modeling, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and computer vision. Service providers also support businesses in developing & deploying AI/ML models on cloud platforms, optimizing infrastructure for AI workloads, and implementing data pipelines for AI-driven insights.

Cloud Professional Services Market Dynamics

Driver: Accelerated adoption of public cloud services

Cloud plays an integral role in helping enterprises to sustain despite lockdown scenarios and IT infrastructure inconsistencies, enabling them to innovate faster thereby enhancing speed to market, agility, and responsiveness. In addition, there is an increased openness to adopt hybrid and public cloud models with 68% of the small enterprises preferring public cloud owing to its cost advantages. In another survey conducted by ESG, 59% of organizations indicated spending on public cloud applications would increase in 2023, while 56% reported public cloud infrastructure services spending would go up in 2023.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/16012/cloud-professional-services-market/#request-a-sample

Cloud Professional Services Key Players

The major players operating in the global Cloud Professional Services industry include Accenture, IBM, Deloitte, EY, PwC, HPE, Wipro, HCL, TCS, Capgemini, Atos, Cisco, Cognizant, DXC, Hitachi Vantara, Infosys, LTI, NTT Data, and Others.

Key Market Segments:

Cloud Professional Services Market by Service Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

• Consulting

• Application Development

• Modernization

Cloud Professional Services Market by Verticals Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Lifesciences

Cloud Professional Services Market by Regions, 2022-2029, (USD Billion)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Industry Development:

22 November 2022: Atos participates in MITRE Engenuity’s first ever ATT&CK® Evaluations of Managed Services and successfully reports detections across all ten steps. The assessment from MITRE analyzes the performance of 16 providers and evaluates whether a given ATT&CK Technique was reported or not, as opposed to whether the evaluated vendor detected it.

14 November 2022: Atos announced the further extended its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable businesses to advance on their decarbonization journeys, with the development of a portfolio of solutions built on AWS under the Atos MyCo2Compass umbrella. The Atos MyCO2Compass carbon calculator is the first solution to be developed as part of a multi-year relationship between AWS and Atos, which will enable the effective measurement and management of carbon emissions across IT and business landscapes such as housing, fleet, travel and workforce.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Cloud Professional Services market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC and MEA.

The demand for digitalization is being driven by the enormous enterprises and numerous governments in Asia-Pacific, one of the regions with the fastest-rising rates of technology adoption. Country leaders in the use of this technology include China, Japan, Australia, Singapore, India, and Indonesia. Ahead-of-the-curve technologies like AI, edge computing, the Internet of Things, analytics, and cloud computing are also used in these countries. The adoption of cloud professional services by businesses in this region is significantly influenced by the growing popularity of cloud technology. The ease of use and low cost of deploying cloud services would have a significant impact on enterprise adoption of cloud technology. The three biggest vendors operating in the region are Accenture, IBM, and Deloitte.

Browse Full Premium Report | Cloud Professional Services Market Analysis with Strategic Developments:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/16012/cloud-professional-services-market/

Objectives of the Report

• To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Cloud Professional Services Market by value and volume.

• To showcase the development of the Cloud Professional Services Market in different parts of the world.

• To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Cloud Professional Services Market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

• To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Cloud Professional Services Market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Cloud Professional Services Market is a dynamic and transformative force in the IT industry. As businesses increasingly recognize the importance of cloud solutions, understanding the nuances of Cloud Professional Services becomes paramount. The journey to the cloud is not without challenges, but with strategic planning and the right service provider, organizations can unlock unprecedented value.

Discover more research Reports:

Cloud OSS BSS Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/15878/cloud-oss-bss-market/

Cognitive Computing Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/16026/cognitive-computing-market/

Data Center Logical Security Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/16640/data-center-logical-security-market/

Multirotor Drones Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/18743/multirotor-drones-market/

HVAC Controls Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/19334/hvac-controls-market

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm that helps its clients address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24 hours and help you find the market research report you need.

