Moonjai Launches Video Platform to Bridge Economic Gaps with Stories and Recipes

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moonjai, a digital media platform that presents documentary films and recipe videos featuring extremely low-income individuals from around the world, announced its launch today. Collaborating with local filmmakers, Moonjai documents the stories of those facing financial hardship, compensating subjects to share their life story and cook two meaningful recipes.

Moonjai’s thesis is that regardless of one's means, everyone has a story to tell and a recipe to cook. The company addresses a consumer pain point: questioning the authenticity of online recipes while desiring to know the real backstory of the originator. At launch, the site features 16 subjects from nine countries and has contracts for 19 more upcoming film series. Eleven of the films are from the United States, the primary target market for Moonjai.

"Our platform is more than just an authentic recipe site; it's a window into the lives of people with incredible stories," says Keegan Wincewicz, founder of Moonjai. "We aim to amplify these voices and connect our subscribers to cultures and experiences they might otherwise never encounter, benefiting subjects who have very little and supporting emerging filmmakers in the process."

Moonjai operates as a for-profit company, charging a $4.99 monthly fee for access to content beyond what is available on its YouTube channel. The site's documentary subjects range from a roadside garland seller in Thailand to a recovering opioid addict in Florida, with recipe videos including eggplant caviar from Ukraine and barrel-roasted s’mores from New Mexico. The company currently compensates storytellers with $300, a figure Wincewicz expects to increase as the site grows.

Moonjai grants creative control to the local filmmaker, providing only guidelines on what constitutes extremely low-income and effective strategies for subject selection, such as partnering with non-profits or community organizations. Wincewicz believes this approach yields the best content, stating, "We want to empower filmmakers to elevate a subject's story with dignity, and the best way to do that is to trust them with full creative control to create something amazing. Filmmakers always know their local communities better than we do."

While paying subjects for stories and recipes can create adverse incentives, Moonjai believes these downsides are minimized when filmmakers follow sound methods for selecting subjects. The company has a track record of not releasing films that do not meet its quality and ethical standards.

