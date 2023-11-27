Wind Turbine Composites Material Market Size is expected to reach at USD 22.21 billion by 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Wind Turbine Composites Material Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wind turbine composites material market size is expected to grow at more than 8.52% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 22.21 billion by 2029 from a little above USD 10.64 billion in 2022.

The market for wind turbine composite materials has expanded significantly as a result of the increased use and acceptance of carbon-based composite materials in the production of wind turbine component parts. According to this, the growing demand for renewable energy sources is also playing an important role in favouring the development of the wind turbine composites material market over the forecast period. The market for wind turbine composite materials is expanding favourably as a result of the rapid expansion of epoxy composite use in the wind energy sector and the increasing length of wind turbine blades. The use of carbon fibre in wind blades is rapidly expanding, which is the primary reason for the market's expansion.

The market for wind turbine composites materials will have numerous opportunities for growth due to rising demand from emerging markets, the expansion of the wind energy sector in developing countries, and governments' increased focus on offshore wind energy installations. However, the high cost of carbon fiber and epoxy resin, along with various recyclability concerns and the wind energy industry’s high reliance on government subsidies, may act as key inhibitors to the growth rate of the wind turbine composites material market, whereas the declining cost of carbon fiber has the potential to present a challenge to the growth of the wind turbine composites material market. posing a threat to the market for composite materials used in wind turbines as it grows.

Recent News:

• 23 November 2022: Vestas expands partnership with long-time blades partner TPI Composites, Inc. to strengthen wind energy supply chain.

• 18 May 2020: Huntsman Corporation announced that it has completed the acquisition of CVC Thermoset Specialties, a North American specialty chemical manufacturer serving the industrial composites, adhesives and coatings markets.

Asia-Pacific currently holds 45% of the top spot in the global market for wind turbine composite materials.

The majority of installed wind power potential worldwide is located in China. Furthermore, the nation declared its intention to forego plans to build 85 coal-fired power plants in favor of investing 360 billion USD in renewable energy by 2020. This decision is anticipated to result in an increase in the number of wind energy installations in the nation over the next few years, which will in turn lead to an increase in the production of wind turbines. India presently has the fourth-largest installed wind power capacity, and it is anticipated that in the years to come, it will increase that capacity, which will drive the market under study. Due to the region’s high-power consumption and the implementation of strict environmental regulations by the Canad

Key Factors Driving the Demand for Composite Materials in Wind Turbines Include:

• Lightweight Design: Composite materials offer a high strength-to-weight ratio, allowing for the production of lightweight and aerodynamically efficient turbine blades. This is essential for maximizing energy capture and minimizing structural loads.

• Durability and Longevity: Composite materials provide excellent durability and fatigue resistance, which is crucial for the long operational life of wind turbines. They can withstand the cyclic loading experienced by turbine blades during their operational lifetime.

• Cost Reduction: While composite materials can be more expensive upfront, they can contribute to cost reduction in the long run due to their durability and the ability to produce larger, more efficient turbine blades.

• Aerodynamic Performance: The design flexibility of composites allows for the creation of aerodynamically optimized turbine blades, improving overall energy conversion efficiency.

• Corrosion Resistance: Unlike metal alternatives, composite materials are generally more resistant to corrosion, especially in offshore wind farms where exposure to harsh environmental conditions is higher.

• Technological Advancements: Ongoing research and development efforts focus on improving the performance and cost-effectiveness of composite materials used in wind turbines. This includes innovations in material science, manufacturing processes, and recycling methods.

• Increasing Wind Energy Capacity: The global push towards renewable energy and the expansion of wind energy capacity contribute to the growing demand for wind turbine composites.

Wind Turbine Composites Material Market Technological Trends

• Advanced Composite Materials: There has been a continual focus on developing advanced composite materials for wind turbine components. These materials often include a combination of fiberglass and carbon fiber reinforced polymers, which offer a good balance of strength, durability, and weight savings.

• Innovations in Blade Design: Researchers and manufacturers are exploring new designs and materials for wind turbine blades to enhance efficiency and performance. This includes the use of smart materials, such as those with embedded sensors, to monitor and optimize blade performance in real-time.

• Nanostructured Composites: The integration of nanotechnology in wind turbine composites is an emerging trend. Nanostructured materials can enhance the mechanical and thermal properties of composites, leading to stronger and more durable turbine components.

• Recyclable and Sustainable Materials: Sustainability is a key focus in the wind energy industry. Researchers and companies are working on developing composites that are not only lightweight and strong but also environmentally friendly and recyclable. This aligns with the broader trend in the industry toward a circular economy.

• 3D Printing/Additive Manufacturing: Additive manufacturing technologies, including 3D printing, are being explored for producing wind turbine components. This approach allows for more complex designs and customization while potentially reducing material waste during manufacturing.

Wind Turbine Composites Material Market Players

• Hexcel Corporation

• Huntsman International LLC

• Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co. Ltd.

• Teijin Limited

• Siemens AG

• TPI Composites Inc.

• LM Wind Power

• Suzlon Energy Limited

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Key Market Segments: Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market

Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market by Fiber Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

• Glass Fiber

• Carbon Fiber

• Others

Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market by Resin Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

• Polyester

• Vinyl Ester

• Epoxy

• Polyurethane

Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market by Manufacturing Process, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

• Layup Process

• Filament Winding

• Infusion Process

• Compression Moulding

• Vacuum Injection Moulding

Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

• Blades

• Wind Turbine Hub

• Rotor

• Nacelles

• Wind Blades

Market Dynamics:

• Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy: The global push for renewable energy sources, including wind power, has been a significant driver for the wind turbine composites material market.

• Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in composite materials technology have led to the development of lighter, more durable, and cost-effective materials for wind turbine components.

Drivers:

• Wind Energy Capacity Expansion: The global focus on expanding wind energy capacity to meet sustainability goals has driven the demand for wind turbines, thereby boosting the market for composite materials used in their construction.

• Government Incentives: Supportive government policies and incentives aimed at promoting clean energy have encouraged investments in the wind energy sector.

Restraints:

• High Initial Costs: The initial cost of manufacturing and installing wind turbines, including composite materials, can be high. This can act as a restraint, particularly in regions with budget constraints or economic challenges.

• Competitive Landscape: The market faces competition from other renewable energy sources, and factors such as the availability of land and resources can impact the growth of wind energy projects.

Opportunities:

• Offshore Wind Energy: The development of offshore wind projects presents a significant opportunity for the wind turbine composites material market. Offshore locations often have stronger and more consistent wind patterns.

• Innovation in Materials: Continued innovation in composite materials, including the use of recyclable and sustainable materials, provides opportunities for market growth.

Challenges:

• Logistics and Transportation: Transporting large wind turbine components, especially for offshore projects, can be logistically challenging and expensive.

• Environmental Concerns: The environmental impact of composite materials, especially end-of-life disposal issues, is a challenge that the industry is addressing through research and development of more sustainable materials.

Key Question Answered

1. What is the expected growth rate of the wind turbine composites material market over the next 7 years?

2. Who are the major players in the wind turbine composites material market and what is their market share?

3. What are the end-user industries driving demand for market and what is their outlook?

4. What are the opportunities for growth in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa?

5. How is the economic environment affecting the wind turbine composites material market, including factors such as interest rates, inflation, and exchange rates?

6. What is the expected impact of government policies and regulations on the wind turbine composites Material market?

7. What is the current and forecasted size and growth rate of the global wind turbine composites material market?

8. What are the key drivers of growth in the wind turbine composites material market?

