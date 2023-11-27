PVB Interlayers Market Expected to Surpass USD 5.71 Billion by 2029 at 7.5% CAGR - Report by Exactitude Consultancy

PVB Interlayers Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PVB interlayers market is expected to grow at 7.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 5.71 Billion by 2029 from USD 3.2 Billion in 2022.

Polyvinyl butyral Interlayer is the full name of this PVB interlayers. There are a few thin protective layers between the two glass panels. These interlayers are made of polyvinyl butyral resin and have the following properties: optical clarity, strong bond, toughness, flexibility, and adhesion to various surfaces. Laminated glass is another name for glasses with interlayers, impact resistant glass, which are used in construction, automotive, and other industries for safety and security, acoustic insulation, and UV insulation. PVB interlayers are used in components such as backlights and windscreens. The automotive industry employs polyvinyl butyral (PVE) interlayers because they provide significant safety characteristics. Polyvinyl butyral interlayers are also used to make bulletproof glass, glass staircases, shower rooms, sliding glass doors, fences, tabletops, and glass facades.

The global PVB interlayers market is anticipated to increase as a result of the growing use of PVB interlayers in the solar industry. As the demand for solar energy rises, the photovoltaic industry will expand more quickly. PVB interlayers have greater advantages than other types of plastic when employed as an encapsulant in solar devices. Due to its application in solar energy, ground transportation, and building and construction, PVB films and sheets should experience a significant increase in demand in the upcoming years. The use of products in the solar energy sector is also anticipated to increase as a result of China’s and Japan’s expanding demand for photovoltaic modules. As a result, the forecasted growth of PVB interlayers is projected to be greatly influenced by the growing move towards renewable energy sources.

Industry News

• 01 February 2023: Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) announced it has acquired Ai-Red Technology (Dalian) Co., Ltd., a manufacturer and supplier of paint protection and window film for auto and architectural markets in the Asia Pacific region.

• 31 August 2022: Eastman announced it has joined the nonprofit membership organization Pact Collective. Pact is made up of beauty industry stakeholders focused on improving the end of life of beauty packaging and developing solutions that drive toward circularity for the industry. Eastman and Pact will work together to leverage Eastman’s molecular recycling technologies to recycle beauty packaging that can’t be mechanically recycled and would otherwise end up in landfills or incinerated.

Asia Pacific held more than 35% of the PVB interlayers market revenue share in 2022 and will witness expansion in the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the fastest growth in PVB interlayers throughout the forecast period, with China, Japan, India, and South Korea being the major markets with the most promising growth prospects. Building and construction projects, solar photovoltaic installations, and the production of electric vehicles are driving up demand for PVB interlayers, and there are many PVB interlayer producers in the Asia-Pacific region, which is driving the market’s expansion. The Asia Pacific area is predicted to rule the PVB interlayers market due to the region’s production of electric vehicles, solar photovoltaic installations, and building and construction projects. A further factor driving the PVB interlayers market is the expansion of infrastructure in developing nations like China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Moreover, one of the primary growth drivers in the Asia Pacific market for PVB is its expanding use in packaging applications. Additionally, the growing usage of laminated glasses and adhesives in medical packaging is anticipated to boost the local market by preventing infections and upholding health and safety regulations. Furthermore, anticipated to have significant growth potential during the forecast period are North America and Europe.

Key Points Related to The PVB Interlayers Market:

• Safety and Security Applications: PVB interlayers are widely used in laminated glass for applications where safety and security are crucial, such as in automotive windshields and architectural glass for buildings. In the event of breakage, the interlayer holds the glass fragments together, reducing the risk of injury.

• Construction Industry: The construction industry is a significant driver for the PVB interlayers market. Laminated glass with PVB interlayers is used in windows, doors, skylights, and facades to enhance safety, security, and energy efficiency.

• Automotive Industry: PVB interlayers play a crucial role in automotive safety glass, especially in laminated windshields. The use of laminated glass in vehicles contributes to occupant safety by preventing glass shards from causing injuries during accidents.

• Sound Insulation: PVB interlayers also provide sound insulation properties, making laminated glass an attractive choice for applications where noise reduction is important, such as in urban environments.

• Market Trends: The PVB interlayers market is influenced by technological advancements, increasing demand for safety features in automobiles, and growing awareness of energy-efficient building materials. Market participants may focus on developing innovative interlayer technologies to meet evolving industry requirements.

PVB Interlayers Market Technological Trends

• Smart Glass Integration: The integration of smart glass technologies with PVB interlayers has been a growing trend. Smart glass can change its transparency based on external factors such as light and temperature. Incorporating smart technologies with PVB interlayers offers additional functionalities for privacy, energy efficiency, and user comfort.

• Advanced Interlayer Materials: Researchers and manufacturers have been working on developing advanced interlayer materials that go beyond traditional PVB. This includes the exploration of other polymer materials with enhanced properties such as higher strength, improved UV resistance, and better sound insulation. Some companies have been investing in the development of interlayers with specific performance characteristics to meet diverse industry needs.

• Energy-Efficient Solutions: Increasing emphasis on energy efficiency in buildings has led to innovations in interlayer technologies. PVB interlayers that contribute to better insulation, reducing heat transfer, and improving overall energy performance of laminated glass are gaining attention in the market.

• Digital Printing on Interlayers: Technological advancements in digital printing techniques have allowed for the customization of interlayers with patterns, designs, and even branding. This capability is particularly appealing in architectural applications where aesthetic considerations are important.

• Interlayer Films for Automotive HUDs: With the rise of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and head-up displays (HUDs) in automobiles, there has been a focus on developing PVB interlayers that meet the specific requirements for optical clarity and durability in automotive displays.

PVB Interlayers Market Player

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Kuraray

• Sekisui Chemicals

• Everlam

• Genau Manufacturing Company

• KB PVB

• Chang Chun Group

• DuLite

• Huakai Plastic

• Willing Lamiglass Materials

• Jiangsu Darui Hengte Technology

• and Tiantai Kanglai Industrial

Key Market Segments: PVB Interlayers Market

PVB Interlayers Market By Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion).

• Standard PVB

• Structural PVB

PVB Interlayers Market By End User, 2023-2029, (USD Billion).

• Automotive

• Building And Construction

• Photovoltaic

Market Dynamics

1. Market Drivers:

a. Increasing Demand in Automotive Industry:

PVB interlayers are commonly used in the automotive industry for laminated glass, providing safety and security features. The growth in the automotive sector, especially in emerging markets, can drive the demand for PVB interlayers.

b. Growing Construction Industry:

The construction industry often uses laminated glass for safety and aesthetic reasons. As construction activities increase globally, the demand for PVB interlayers in laminated glass applications may also rise.

c. Rising Focus on Safety and Security:

The increasing emphasis on safety and security, both in automotive and construction applications, can drive the demand for PVB interlayers, which enhance the shatter resistance of glass.

d. Technological Advancements:

Advancements in PVB interlayer technology, such as improved optical clarity, UV resistance, and sound insulation properties, can stimulate market growth.

2. Market Restraints:

a. Fluctuating Raw Material Prices:

The cost of raw materials for PVB production can be subject to fluctuations, impacting the overall production cost and potentially limiting market growth.

b. Environmental Concerns:

Environmental considerations and regulations may impact the use of certain materials in PVB interlayers. Companies may face challenges in adapting to more sustainable practices.

3. Opportunities:

a. Expansion in Emerging Markets:

The exploration of untapped markets, especially in emerging economies with growing construction and automotive sectors, can present new opportunities for market players.

b. Innovation in Product Development:

Research and development efforts to create new PVB interlayer formulations with enhanced properties or additional functionalities can open up new market opportunities.

4. Challenges:

a. Competition from Alternative Materials:

PVB interlayers face competition from alternative materials, such as ionomer interlayers or thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). Market players may need to address this competition through differentiation.

b. Stringent Regulations:

Compliance with increasingly stringent regulations, especially in terms of environmental impact and safety standards, can pose challenges to market players.

Key Question Answered

1. What is the expected growth rate of the PVB interlayers market over the next 7 years?

2. Who are the major players in the PVB interlayers market and what is their market share?

3. What are the end-user industries driving demand for market and what is their outlook?

4. What are the opportunities for growth in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa?

5. How is the economic environment affecting the PVB interlayers market, including factors such as interest rates, inflation, and exchange rates?

6. What is the expected impact of government policies and regulations on the PVB interlayers market?

7. What is the current and forecasted size and growth rate of the global PVB interlayers market?

8. What are the key drivers of growth in the PVB interlayers market?

9. What are the distribution channels and supply chain dynamics in the PVB interlayers market?

10. What are the technological advancements and innovations in the PVB interlayers market and their impact on form development and growth?

11. What are the regulatory considerations and their impact on the market?

