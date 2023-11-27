Beware of phishing SMS from Macao One Account Safeguard your personal and credit card information

MACAU, November 27 - The Judiciary Police (PJ) received a report from the Social Security Fund (FSS) indicating that some individuals have been sending out phishing SMS in the name of SSF. These messages claimed that residents would have to update their personal information by clicking on the link provided in the text or risk not getting their social benefits.

Upon clicking the link, individuals were redirected to a phishing website which interfaces bore a close resemblance to that of the "Macao One Account." The fake site prompted victims to enter their account name and login password. Subsequently, the fraudulent site required victims to provide credit card details (including card number, expiration date, cardholder's name, and security code) for identity verification.

The Judiciary Police Anti-Fraud Coordination Center reminds the public to stay vigilant upon receiving the abovementioned text messages and refrain from clicking any links or entering account or credit card information to prevent data theft. If you doubt the authenticity of the message received, you should call the relevant institutions for verification. If you suspect you have been scammed, immediately call the Judiciary Police's Anti-Fraud Enquiry hotline at 8800 7777 or the crime report hotline at 993 for assistance.