Kirin iMUSE Immune Care and Healthya Visceral Fat Down will go on sale on Tuesday, November 28!

Tokyo--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (TOKYO:2503) will launch a dual-care functional food supplement Kirin iMUSE Immuno-Care and Healthya Visceral Fat Down on November 28 (Tuesday). This product is a collaboration between Kirin iMUSE, Japan's first*1 immune care brand, and Kao Healthya, Japan's first*1 body fat care beverage brand from Kao Corporation (TOKYO:4452), and will be sold at drugstores nationwide and through Kirin Kyowa Hakko Bio mail order.









On Saturday, December 2, Kao will also release "Healthya Green Tea Plus Immunity Care" in limited quantities at select drugstores.





*1 Kirin iMUSE is Japan’s first immunological care brand in the field of functional foods (based on our research through a search for information on registered functional foods).

Kao Healthya is Japan's first body fat care green tea brand in the category of Foods for Specified Health Uses (having obtained approval for labeling as a Food for Specified Health Uses containing tea catechins based on Kao research).





Efforts by Both Companies to Address Health Challenges





[Kirin's Research on Immunology]





Immunity is the body’s defense system that fights external enemies to maintain health and can be called the “foundation of health.” While a breakdown of the immune system can lead to various health issues, immunity is difficult for individuals to monitor, so delays in taking countermeasures against it are a major social issue. (Figure1)





In the course of more than 35 years of research on immunity, Kirin discovered “Lactococcus lactis strain Plasma” for the first time in the world.*2 It acts directly on plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs), which are the command post of immunity. By accumulating solid research results on Lactococcus lactis strain Plasma, the “iMUSE” brand became the first in Japan*3 to be accepted for notification to the Consumer Affairs Agency in 2020 as a food with functional claims for immune functions.





We are developing a broad lineup of functional food products with immune function claims to help customers solve their health issues. With the launch of this supplement and "Healthya Green Tea Plus Immuno-Care," the number of partner companies and the number of foods with functional claims total 57 products.





*2 Lactococcus lactis strain Plasma, which acts on pDCs in humans, was reported for the first time in the world (based on information published in PubMed and the Japan Medical Abstracts Society website).

*3 First brand in Japan to be publicly reported as a food with substantiated immune function claims.





[Kao's Research on Lipid Metabolism]





Fat accumulates due to imbalances in physical activity, including daily eating habits and exercise routines. In particular, the accumulation of visceral fat is a major health challenge for the Japanese, and improvement in eating habits and establishment of exercise habits are considered essential measures.





Kao has been conducting metabolic research on body fat and visceral fat for about 30 years, starting in the 1990s with the discovery that two polyphenols, tea catechins in green tea and the chlorogenic acids abundant in coffee beans, are effective in reducing visceral fat. Kao has continued its research and development of food products utilizing tea catechins, and in 2003 launched “Healthya Green Tea,” Japan’s first body fat care beverage brand, as a Food for Specified Health Use (Tokuho). By successfully developing a beverage that is easy to drink daily, Kao has supported the improvement of daily lifestyle habits, including eating habits, thereby contributing to the maintenance of people’s health so that they can live healthily into their hundreds.





Background to the Joint Development





By combining Kirin’s immunological research with Kao’s knowledge of fat metabolism research, the two companies realized that we could offer even greater health value to our customers, and so in November 2022 we joined the “Wakayama Health Promotion Study” to begin joint research on immunology and visceral fat.





“Kirin iMUSE Immunity Care and Healthya Visceral Fat Down,” which is about to go on sale, is a product born from the joint research project. This combination of the two companies’ leading brands will enable a broad approach to customers with health needs related to visceral fat and immunity, and will lead to further growth of both the Kirin iMUSE brand and the Healthya brand.





Features of Kirin iMUSE Immuno-Care and Healthya Visceral Fat Down





• Six capsules contain 100 billion Lactococcus lactis strain Plasma, a Kirin Group proprietary material, and 267 mg of chlorogenic acid from coffee beans, which help reduce visceral fat.

• An "immune care" and "visceral fat reduction" dual function food.





Food with a functional claim





[Notification Labeling]





This product contains Lactococcus lactis strain Plasma which acts on pDCs (plasmacytoid dendritic cells) and has been reported to help maintain immune function in healthy people.

This product contains chlorogenic acid from coffee beans which have been reported to reduce visceral fat in people with a high BMI.





• You should have a balanced diet that includes staple foods, main dishes, and side dishes.

• This product has not been approved by the government.

• This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or prevent disease.





What is Lactococcus lactis strain Plasma?





Lactococcus lactis strain Plasma is a lactic acid bacteria that supports the maintenance of immunity in healthy people. It has been reported in a scientific paper that it is the first strain to be detected that works on pDCs (plasmacytoid dendritic cells), the command post of immunity. Kirin, Koiwai Nyugyo, and Kyowa Hakko Bio have jointly conducted research on this product, and have published many papers and presented at academic conferences with the cooperation of universities and research institutes in Japan and abroad.





In addition, the product has received numerous awards, including the 2023 National Commendation for Invention and the Imperial Invention Award, in recognition of its commercialization as Japan’s first food with successfully substantiated claims to be indicated for immune function.





What are chlorogenic acids from coffee beans?





Coffee beans contain a variety of polyphenols, a major one of which are chlorogenic acids, which have been reported to reduce visceral fat in people with a high BMI. Kao has selected these chlorogenic acids as a result of its research on lipid metabolism for about 30 years, on which it has published numerous papers and conference presentations.





1. Product name Kirin iMUSE Immuno-Care/Healthya Visceral Fat Down

2. Content volume (1) 7-day supply (42 capsules) (2)15-day supply (90 capsules) *6 capsules per day

3. Area of sale 1) Drugstores nationwide

2) Kirin Kyowa Hakko Bio Mail Order

(TEL: 0120-80-7733, FAX: 0120-80-2227)

4. Release date Tuesday, November 28, 2023

5. Price (Suggested retail price without consumption tax)

(1) 7-day supply: 1,780 yen (2) 15-day supply: 3,685 yen

6. Sold by Kirin Holdings Company, Limited

7. Notification number I208





About Kirin Holdings





Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is an international company that operates in the Food & Beverages domain (Food & Beverages businesses), Pharmaceuticals domain (Pharmaceuticals businesses), and Health Science domain (Health Science business), both in Japan and across the globe.





Kirin Holdings can trace its roots to Japan Brewery which was established in 1885. Japan Brewery became Kirin Brewery in 1907. Since then, the company expanded its business with fermentation and biotechnology as its core technologies, and entered the pharmaceutical business in the 1980s, all of which continue to be global growth centers. In 2007, Kirin Holdings was established as a pure holding company and is currently focusing on boosting its Health Science domain.





Kirin Group Vision 2027 (KV 2027), a long-term management plan launched in 2019, the Kirin Group aims to become A global leader in CSV*, creating value across our world of Food & Beverages to Pharmaceuticals. Going forward, the Kirin Group will continue to leverage its strengths to create both social and economic value through its businesses, with the aim of achieving sustainable growth in corporate value. Under the(KV 2027), a long-term management plan launched in 2019, the Kirin Group aims to become A global leader in CSV*, creating value across our world of Food & Beverages to Pharmaceuticals. Going forward, the Kirin Group will continue to leverage its strengths to create both social and economic value through its businesses, with the aim of achieving sustainable growth in corporate value.

* Creating Shared Value: combined added value for consumers as well as for society at large.









