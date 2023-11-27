Fiber Optic Cable market anticipated to surpass USD 30.05 billion by 2029 with CAGR of 14%

Fiber Optic Cable market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exactitude Consultancy has recently published a market research report namely Fiber Optic Cable market that contains important statistical and analytical data spread through the entirety of the report and includes contents related to the industry. The report covers an overview of the segments and sub-segmentations including the product types, applications, companies, and regions. The report reveals the dynamics of the global Fiber Optic Cable market, future business impact, competition landscape of the companies, and the flow of the global supply and consumption. The study document is expressed with the aim to help the reader gain a better understanding of the workings of the Fiber Optic Cable market industry.

The global Fiber optic cable market is expected to grow at 14% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 30.05 billion by 2029 from USD 9.24 billion in 2020.

Executive Summary:

The international Fiber optic cable marketplace has been experiencing sizable growth in latest years, pushed with the aid of the increasing call for excessive-speed information transmission, improvements in telecommunications, and the increasing internet connectivity throughout diverse industries. Fiber optic cables offer good sized benefits over conventional copper cables, inclusive of higher bandwidth, quicker information transmission, and immunity to electromagnetic interference.

Market Overview:

The Fiber optic cable market has witnessed wonderful growth due to the growing adoption of cloud computing, IoT (Internet of Things), 5G generation, and the proliferation of data facilities. These factors have spurred the want for green and reliable statistics transmission, as a consequence propelling the call for Fiber optic cables global.

Fiber Optic Cable Market Players

The fiber optic cable market key players include Optical Cable Corporation, Sterlite Technologies, Fujikura Limited, Finolex Cable Limited, Ofs Fitel, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Hindustan Cables Limited, Infinera Corporation, Corning INC, Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics.

Recent Developments

In May 2022, Corning Incorporated (US) announced the expansion of its MiniXtend cable portfolio, with the introduction of MiniXtend HD cables for 12 to 72 fibers and MiniXtend XD cables for 192 and 288 fibers. The new MiniXtend HD cables and MiniXtend XD cables deliver high density, duct space efficiency, and reduced carbon footprint.

In November 2021, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan) launched new ITU-T G.654.E terrestrial ultra-low-loss optical fibers and cables through its PureAdvance series. The new products, i.e., ultra-low-loss optical fibers and cables are suitable for broadband applications.

In October 2021, Prysmian Group (Italy) extended its partnership contract with Openreach for three more years. Prysmian Group will provide innovation and expertise to support Openreach’s updated Full Fiber broadband build plan, which will be fundamental to the UK Government achieving its target of delivering ‘gigabit-capable broadband’ to 85% of the UK by 2025.

Market Drivers:

Data Explosion: The exponential increase of statistics, driven by way of video streaming, social media, and agency programs, has caused accelerated call for high-capacity facts transmission, favouring the adoption of Fiber optic cables.

Telecommunications Expansion: With the deployment of 5G networks globally, there may be a heightened requirement for excessive-velocity connectivity, boosting the demand for Fiber optic cables in telecom infrastructure.

Internet Expansion: Emerging markets and rural areas are witnessing expanded net penetration, developing possibilities for Fiber optic cable deployment to enhance connectivity.

Cloud Services: The surge in cloud-primarily based services and programs needs robust records infrastructure, using the need for Fiber optic cables in statistics centres and networking.

Market Challenges:

Installation Costs: The initial charges associated with deploying Fiber optic networks can be higher as compared to conventional copper cables, hindering big adoption, in particular in growing areas.

Technical Expertise: Proper installation and renovation of Fiber optic cables require specialised information and competencies, that can pose demanding situations for deployment in a few areas.

Competition from Wireless Technologies: Wireless technology like 5G and satellite communications present competition by means of supplying excessive-velocity connectivity without the want for physical cabling.

Segmentation:

Fiber Optic Cable Market Fiber Optic Cable Market by Cable Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Single-Mode

Multi-Mode

Fiber Optic Cable Market by Fiber Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Plastic Optical Fiber

Glass Optical Fiber

Fiber Optic Cable Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Radar Systems

In-Flight Entertainment Systems

Flight Management Systems

Electronic Warfare

Communication Systems

Cabin Interiors

Avionics

Others

Fiber Optic Cable Market by End User, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

IT and Telecom

BFS

Defense and Aerospace

Manufacturing

Other

Future Outlook:

The Fiber optic cable market is poised for endured growth because of the increasing call for for excessive-pace statistics transmission, the ongoing growth of 5G networks, and the surge in net penetration. Moreover, ongoing technological improvements, consisting of the improvement of bend-resistant fibres and stepped forward transmission capacities, are anticipated to further pressure marketplace increase.

Conclusion:

The worldwide Fiber optic cable market is experiencing sturdy boom, driven by using the want for excessive-velocity data transmission throughout diverse industries. Despite challenges associated with installation prices and technical knowledge, the marketplace is expected to make bigger significantly, fuelled by technological improvements and growing demand for reliable connectivity.

