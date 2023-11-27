It’s Give and Get this Last Wednesday of the Month – Westport Wednesday, Nov. 29

Established in 1833, Kansas City's historic Westport offers diverse foods, entertainment, and services. Westport Wednesdays - KC's early evening festivities the last Wednesday of the month from 4pm - 10pm. Kansas City's Westport is between 39th Street and 43rd Street to the north and south and between Main Street and Southwest Trafficway to the east and west.

Kansas City’s most historic district hosts this early evening event for special deals

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the holiday season kicks into high gear, Westport, Kansas City's most historic district, is transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary this November 29th for Westport Wednesday and its November Give and Get theme. It's not just about special deals; it's a festive opportunity where the spirit of giving and receiving takes center stage.

Giving experiences and tasty treats via gift cards in Kansas City’s historic district are a hit with crowd-pleasing establishments offering Give and Get options, including Kelly’s Westport Bar and Grill, Denver Biscuit, Fat Sully’s, and Broadway Café.

Westport businesses celebrate the last Wednesday of the month each month through special deals and offerings that aren’t available at any other time.

The deals are generally only offered from 4 pm – 10 pm. The Green Room Burgers and Beers and Westport Coffee House will feature live music, while the new Westport Bar and Rec will host a trivia night where the winner will receive a $100 gift card.

"It’s a bustling time of year for gift shopping," said Lexie Boyd, Westport’s Special Events Manager. "Increasingly, visitors are seeking the gift of experiences and choosing gift cards from Westport restaurants and bars as gifts to friends and family. This year the give and get promotion makes giving even more fun."

Nineteen businesses participating in November’s Westport Wednesdays include:

Food and Drink:

• Westport Bar and Rec, 4120 Pennsylvania Ave., Trivia Night from 7 pm – 10 pm. The trivia winner will receive a $100 gift card

• Broadway Café, 4106 Broadway Blvd., $1 shots of espresso from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. AND if you buy a $50 gift card you will get a $10 gift card for yourself!

• Brix Latin American Cuisine, 4112 Pennsylvania Ave., El Toro-homes $10 margaritas

• CaVa, 4149 Pennsylvania Ave., Weird Wine Wednesday

• Denver Biscuit, 4144 Pennsylvania Ave., Buy a $20 gift card and get a $5 gift card for yourself

• Fat Sully’s, 4144 Pennsylvania Ave., Buy a $20 gift card and get a $5 gift card for yourself

• Green Room Burgers and Beers, 4010 Pennsylvania Ave. Suite D., Live Music from Alex Frank at 6:30 pm. Entrance through the Green Room.

• Guy’s Deli, 4058 Pennsylvania Ave., $2 off all deli sandwiches

• Harpo’s, 4109 Pennsylvania Ave., Harpo’s Happy Hour – Appetizers $8.95; Domestic bottles $3; Drafts, Imports and Craft bottles $4; Double well drinks $5; House wine $5

• Kelly’s Westport Inn, 500 Westport Rd., Buy a $25 gift card and get $5 off your gift card purchase.

• Pickleman's Deli, 509 Westport Rd., Spend $25 and get $5 off.

• Taco Naco, 4141 Pennsylvania Ave., one rice bowl and one aqua fresca for $15

• Westport Café, 419 Westport Rd., Happy Hour all night

• Westport Coffee House, 4010 Pennsylvania Ave., Live Music from Alex Frank at 6:30 pm. Entrance through the Green Room.

Retail:

• The Bunker, 4056 Broadway Blvd. - 20% off (some exclusions apply) on all purchases

• World Market, 535 Westport Rd. - Free gift to the first 25 shoppers and 15% off purchases for all NEW World Market reward members (free loyalty program) – excludes alcohol

Wellness and Services:

• Spa On Penn, 4143 Pennsylvania Ave. - 20% off all facial services, including waxing. Laser Hair Removal at the regular waxing price for the same area. 20% off all retail products

• Trifecta Studios, 4149 Pennsylvania Ave. Suite 301., “WAX WEDNESDAYS” 20% off all waxing services.

This last Wednesday in November promises to not only help you get ahead on your gift buying but also ensure a fantastic time out. Don’t miss the chance to experience the charisma of Westport Wednesday – where history meets hospitality, and giving meets getting.

ABOUT WESTPORT

Founded as an independent town in 1833, Westport is both the most historic neighborhood and the original entertainment district in Kansas City, featuring more than 50 restaurants, 30 bars, 20 patios, and 30 shops. Its emphasis on local and authentic offerings is still evident today as it houses the region’s largest concentration of original and locally owned businesses. Its historic, pedestrian-scaled buildings are “where the locals go” for tasty eateries, trendy boutiques, nightlife hot spots, and indulgent personal service enterprises. Westport is between 39th Street and 43rd Street to the north and south and between Main Street and Southwest Trafficway to the east and west. westportkcmo.com Westport’s Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.