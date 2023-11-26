Solomon Islands Participate at the 2023 Pacific Labour Mobility Annual Meeting in Vanuatu

Solomon Islands participated at the Pacific Labour Mobility Annual Meeting (PLMAM) in Port Vila, Vanuatu from 20-25 November 2023 in Port Vila, Vanuatu.

The Solomon Islands delegation was led by His Excellency, Robert Sisilo, the Solomon Islands High Commissioner to Australia.

A two days’ workshop and 3 different labour mobility related meetings were held over the five days conference, to give an opportunity for all 10 Countries participating in the Australia and New Zealand Labour Mobility Schemes, as well as all key stakeholders across the region, to come together to discuss issues on Labour Mobility and find collective commitments to address issues affecting pacific workers, approved employers, and governments of receiving and sending countries.

Discussions on the PLMAM 2023 focused more on sustainable Reintegration approaches featuring dialogues on economic, social, and psychological reintegration, regional initiatives and learning best practices from ASEAN guidelines.

Solomon Islands acknowledged the ongoing support from Australia and New Zealand governments on implementation of the RSE and PALM scheme to reach the 2023 milestone targets and committed to supporting employers to meet worker demands.

Accompanying the Solomon Islands High Commissioner were officers from the Department of External Trade and Labour Mobility Unit, National Development Division/Solomon Islands Tertiary Education and Skills Authority as well as an officer from the Solomon Islands High Commission in New Zealand and Solomon Islands Country Liaison officer in Australia.

Solomon Islands High Commissioner to Australia, His Excellency, Robert Sisilo.

Solomon Islands High Commissioner to Australia and leader of the Solomon Islands delegation, His Excellency, Robert Sisilo with the Deputy Director of Trade, Jenny Barile and Trade officer, Christina Marau during the meeting.

