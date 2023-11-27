IFTM introduces two additional undergraduate programmes in Chinese medium

MACAU, November 27 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) will launch two undergraduate programmes using Chinese language as the medium of instruction in the academic year 2024/2025. The new programmes will be in effect after being published in MSAR Gazette.

The two new programmes in Chinese medium offer daytime classes: (i) the Bachelor of Science in Tourism Business Management; and (ii) Bachelor of Science in Cultural and Heritage Management. They will follow the same respective curriculum as the existing English-language versions, overall comply with the same standards, and provide students with the same level of higher education.

IFTM is seeking to make these programmes available also in Chinese language in order to cope with increasing demand for qualified professionals in respectively tourism business management and in cultural and heritage management.

In addition, IFTM is introducing Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Brand Management in the upcoming academic year, revamping from the existing Tourism Retail and Marketing Management Bachelor’s Degree Programme. An overhauled curriculum will be implemented, aiming to give students an in-depth understanding of marketing and branding management theory and practice, and equipping them with the comprehensive skills in related fields. The new programme offers classes in daytime, and will be available in either English or Chinese.

By offering diverse range of bachelor’s degree programmes, IFTM strives to keep its programmes abreast of the latest changes, reflecting the Institute’s commitment to align its academic offer with the evolving needs of the tourism industry, provide students with a competitive advantage to the jobs market, and a sound conceptual and empirical base for further study.

The admissions process for IFTM’s bachelor's degree programmes for academic year 2024/2025 is open from now until 30 June 2024. Qualified student could apply for a wide range of scholarships and other grants. For more information, please visit the IFTM Admission website at https://www.iftm.edu.mo/admission.