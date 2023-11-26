President arrives in Tokyo for official visit to Japan

TOKYO, VIETNAM, November 26 - President Võ Văn Thưởng, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam arrived at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo on November 26 evening (local time), starting their official visit to Japan at the invitation of the Japanese State.

The delegation was welcomed at the airport by Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Yamada Takio and his wife, officials of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Phạm Quang Hiếu and his wife, staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Japan.

The visit takes place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.

As scheduled, President Thưởng will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, meet with the Japanese Emperor and Empress, and high-ranking leaders of the host country. He is also scheduled to deliver a speech at the Japanese National Diet.

The Vietnamese leader will attend a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-Japan diplomatic relations and engage in other important activities.

The President will also visit Fukuoka prefecture and have various activities there. VNA/VNS