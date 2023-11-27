Submit Release
Perseus increases interest in OreCorp to 19.9%

Perth, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PERSEUS INCREASES INTEREST IN ORECORP TO 19.9%

Perth, Western Australia/November 27, 2023/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX:PRU) (Perseus or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has increased its relevant interest in OreCorp Limited’s (OreCorp) shares from 15.03% as previously announced to 19.9%.

Perseus is not currently in active discussions with OreCorp and does not intend to submit a change of control transaction in competition to the current scheme that Silvercorp Metals Inc has offered to OreCorp shareholders (initially announced to ASX on August 7, 2023 and subsequently revised on November 23, 2023) (Silvercorp Scheme).

Perseus intends to vote against the Silvercorp Scheme at the OreCorp scheme meeting, which is scheduled for Friday, December 8, 2023.

This announcement has been authorised for release by Perseus’s Executive chairman, Jeff Quartermaine.

