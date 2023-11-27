Submit Release
Axial Piston Motor Market Projected to Reach US$ 529 Million by 2034, with a CAGR of 3.70% from 2024 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Development of New Materials and Integration of Smart Technologies in Axial Piston Motors to Drive their Demand for Various Industrial Applications. The increasing demand for hydraulic power in the Asia Pacific aids the growth of the axial piston motor market in the region.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The valuation of the global axial piston motor market was around US$ 361.9 million in 2023. The demand is projected to rise at a moderate CAGR of 3.70% over the forecast period. The market is expected to reach US$ 529 million by 2034.

The increasing industrialization worldwide is projected to drive the future of the axial piston motor market. Some of the important trends expected to create immense opportunities in the market in the next years include the development of new materials and the integration of smart technologies.

Rising demand for axial piston motors in machinery such as trucks, bulldozers, and harvesters is expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing implementation of new technologies in axial piston motors is expected to create opportunities in the market.

Producers are entering new markets throughout different regions. Manufacturing businesses are focusing on developing strategic collaborations with retailers to increase their brand awareness. Other factors are also anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. Consumers are seeking work-efficient motors for various applications in different machines, which is expected to drive the market.

The demand for axial piston motors is rapidly increasing due to technological advancements and enhanced efficiency, versatility, and better performance of these motors.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • The global axial piston motor market is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.70% through 2034.
  • The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 529 million by 2034.
  • The United States is anticipated to dominate the global market by registering a 3.30% CAGR during the forecast period.
  • With a 4.20% CAGR, the market in China is significantly rising over the forecast period.
  • The market in Japan is anticipated to secure a CAGR of 2.80% during the forecast period.

“The Axial Piston Motor exhibits substantial potential for growth in various industries. With its efficient design and versatility, the motor is positioned to meet the increasing demand for high-performance hydraulic systems” , - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape in the Axial Piston Motor Market:

In recent years, there has been a surge in investments and collaborations with venture capital firms and businesses within the industry. These strategic partnerships aim to accelerate research and development activities, scale production, and expand market reach.

Key players have initiated promotional activities to introduce the design and engineering of novel motors with enhanced efficacy.

Key Players in the Axial Piston Motor Market:

  • Eaton Corp.
  • Parker Hannifin Corp.
  • Danfoss
  • Bosch Rexroth AG
  • Kawasaki Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.
  • Poclain Hydraulics
  • Bonfiglioli S.p.A.
  • HYDAC International GmbH
  • Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG
  • Sauer-Danfoss GmbH
  • Rexroth Hydraulics
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG
  • Sun Hydraulics Corporation
  • HAWE Hydraulik
  • Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.
  • Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  • IHI Corporation
  • Komatsu Ltd.
  • Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
  • Caterpillar Inc.
  • Volvo Construction Equipment AB
  • John Deere
  • Case New Holland
  • Kubota Corporation

Recent Developments in the Axial Piston Motor Market

  • Bonfiglioli introduced new track drives with integrated axial piston motors for hybrid platforms.
  • In 2023, Parker Hannifin introduced the F10 medium-duty, fixed-displacement, bent-axis pump, and motor series, an evolution of the company's Pump & Motor Division Europe's F11 and F12 products.

Key Segments

By Product Type:

  • High Speed
  • Medium Speed
  • Low Speed

By End-use Industry:

  • Mining
  • Automotive
  • Marine
  • Oil and Gas

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Primary Logo

