VIETNAM, November 27 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will have 296 seaports across the country, according to a new list of Vietnamese seaports recently released by the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

The new Decision 522/QD-BGTVT of the Ministry of Transport classifies seaports by locality instead of by region as in the old regulations.

According to the new regulation, Quảng Ninh Province has 14 ports, Hải Phòng City 50, Nam Định Province three, Thái Bình Province two, Thanh Hóa Province 10, Nghệ An Province seven, Hà Tĩnh Province six, Quảng Bình Province four, Quảng Trị Province two, Thừa Thiên Huế Province two, Đà Nẵng City eight, Quảng Nam Province three, Quảng Ngãi Province eight, Bình Định Province four, Phú Yên Province one, Khánh Hòa Province 17, Ninh Thuận Province three, and six in Bình Thuận Province.

In the southern region, Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province has 47 ports, Bình Dương Province one, Đồng Nai Province 18, HCM City 40, Long An Province three, Tiền Giang Province two, Đồng Tháp Province three, Bến Tre Province one, Vĩnh Long Province three, Cần Thơ Province 17, Hậu Giang Province two, Sóc Trăng Province one, Trà Vinh Province two, An Giang Province one, Kiên Giang Province four, and one in Cà Mau Province.

Hải Phòng City will no longer have Hạ Long Mechanical and Border Guard ports. In HCM City, there are no longer Tân Cảng port, Holcim Hiệp Phước cement port and Ba Son shipbuilding and repair factory port.

Two ports, VIMC Hậu Giang General and Lee & Man international specialised ports will belong to Hậu Giang seaport, instead of Cần Thơ seaport as under previous regulations. The Superdong Trần Đề - Sóc Trăng port will belong to the Sóc Trăng seaport area, instead of Cần Thơ.

The new decision adds a number of new ports, including the Port of Vân Phong 1 BOT Thermal Power Plant in Khánh Hòa Province, the Specialized Port of Nghi Sơn 2 Thermal Power Plant and Port of Gas & LNG Development Zone Project and auxiliary types of Nghi Son petrochemical refinery in Thanh Hóa Province, Trung Nam Cà Ná International Port in Ninh Thuận Province, and Hòa Phát Dung Quất General - Container Port in Quảng Ngãi Province.

The Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA) is responsible for organising and guiding the management and exploitation of ports in Việt Nam's seaports according to the current laws and regulations. The VMA will annually update and submit the list of ports belonging to Vietnamese seaports for the Ministry of Transport’s approval.

The MoT’s Department of Transport Infrastructure is assigned to preside over and coordinate with relevant agencies and units to advise the MoT's leaders in organising the management, exploitation and publication of the list of ports belonging to the Vietnamese seaports. — VNS