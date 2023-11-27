Veteran Brandi Rector Wins 2023 Oklahoma Military Distinguished Service Award For Aviation Related Achievement
It's very humbling to be selected for this award. I joined the military to honor my late father, a Vietnam era veteran. I hope to encourage women everywhere to pursue aviation as a career.”IDABEL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former US Marine Brandi Rector recently was contacted and notified that she had won the 2023 Geraldyn M. Cobb Oklahoma Military Aviation Distinguished Service Award. Brandi was nominated by numerous individuals for this distinct honor. The award itself is named for Jerrie Cobb, a female pilot that held world records for speed, altitude and distance.
— Brandi Rector, CEO, Skyhunter Outfitters/Semper Fly Helicopters
Brandi is the CEO of Skyhunter Outfitters and Semper Fly Helicopers. Skyhunter Outfitters is the only female owned aerial hog hunting company in the country. The former Sergeant in the Marine Corps was a helicopter mechanic and door gunner before earning her pilot's license post service. Brandi became the owner of Skyhunter Outfitters and excelled in the field of air related hunting of an invasive species, helping farmers and landowners to preserve their crops and shrubbery. Brandi started Semper Fly in the summer of 2022 and it quickly expanded into a vast array of aerial services.
She will be presented the award December 8th, 2023 at the Will Rogers Air National Guard Base at 11:30am
Brandi has been featured in SHIFT Magazine, From the Ashes Radio, KRON, KSST Radio, and numerous media outlets.
