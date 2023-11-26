Statement by the Prime Minister on the formation of a new government in New Zealand

CANADA, November 26 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the formation of a new government in New Zealand:

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Christopher Luxon on his appointment as Prime Minister and on the formation of a new government in New Zealand.

“I look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Luxon to make progress on the issues that matter most to Canadians and New Zealanders alike, from responding to global challenges, including Russia’s unjustifiable war of aggression against Ukraine, the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, and the impacts of climate change, to bringing down the cost of living and advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples. Our two countries will continue to collaborate to create good middle-class jobs, expand trade and economic opportunity, and build reliable supply chains, including through Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). As Canada assumes the role of CPTPP Commission Chair in 2024, we look forward to building on New Zealand’s leadership in 2023.

“Canada and New Zealand are close, like-minded partners who believe in the importance of the rules-based international order and the rule of law. Our relationship is based on strong ties between our communities, common values, and shared priorities. We also work closely together as members of the Five Eyes, the United Nations, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, and the Commonwealth. I am confident we will continue to deepen our bilateral relationship in the years to come, as we work to build a more prosperous future for people in both countries and around the world.

“I thank outgoing Prime Minister Chris Hipkins for his partnership over the past year, and I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”