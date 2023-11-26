Acne Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 12.44 Billion at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Steady Increase in Skin-related Conditions Fueling Demand for Acne Treatment Solutions

Rockville, Nov. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Acne Treatment Market is projected to expand at 5.6% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$ 12.44 billion by 2034-end. The market is undergoing a fundamental transition. Increasing cases of skin-related conditions, combined with a greater emphasis on skincare routines, have spurred creative solutions that contribute to market growth.

The market has been growing steadily, with North America leading the charge due to increased consumer awareness and a well-established skincare industry. Acne prevalence is influenced by factors such as hormone imbalances, stress, dietary choices, and environmental factors. As a result, the need for effective and new treatment solutions is increasing, creating an advantageous environment for market expansion.

Key Segments of Acne Treatment Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Drug Type By Route of Administration By Acne Type By Sales Channel Therapeutic Treatments

Devices Prescription-based

Over-the-counter Topical

Oral

Injectable Inflammatory

Non-inflammatory Institutional Sales

Retail Sales



Traditional procedures such as topical treatments and pharmaceuticals remain popular, but technological advances have resulted in game-changing innovations. Laser therapies, light-based treatments, and photodynamic therapy have gained popularity as non-invasive alternatives that show promise in reducing acne-causing bacteria and inflammation.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global acne treatment market was valued at US$ 6.82 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is projected to reach US$ 12.44 billion by the end of 2034.

North America is projected to hold 45% share of the global market in 2024.

The therapeutic treatment segment is set to account for 79.2% share of the market in 2024.

The Western Europe market is predicted to expand at 4.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

The topical administration segment is estimated to occupy 62% of the global market share in 2024.

“With growing focus on personalized treatments, technological integration, and the rise of natural remedies, the acne treatment market is poised for sustained growth, offering promising solutions for individuals seeking effective and holistic acne treatments,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Advancements in Technology Revolutionizing Acne Treatment Space

Integration of cutting-edge innovations has ushered in a new era of personalized skincare solutions and diagnostics. AI-driven technologies are playing a pivotal role, offering sophisticated tools for dermatologists to analyze skin conditions accurately and recommend tailored treatment plans. These advancements enable practitioners to delve deeper into the underlying causes of acne, considering individual skin types, genetic predispositions, and environmental factors.

Telemedicine has emerged as a game-changer, facilitating remote consultations and enabling access to expert advice regardless of geographical barriers. This accessibility has empowered individuals to seek timely guidance and treatment options without physical constraints, enhancing the overall efficacy and convenience of managing acne.

Laser therapies and light-based treatments have evolved significantly, offering non-invasive alternatives with promising results in targeting acne-causing bacteria and reducing inflammation. The synergy between technology and skincare has not only streamlined diagnostics and treatments but has also facilitated the creation of customized skincare regimens. Smart algorithms and mobile applications analyze data points to recommend personalized products, ensuring individuals receive tailored solutions that align with their specific skin concerns.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 12.44 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 30 Tables No. of Figures 127 Figures



Competitive Landscape

Leading pharmaceutical companies in the acne treatment market, such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., and Almirall, LLC, maintain a dominant presence. They leverage extensive R&D capabilities and global reach to offer a diverse range of topical treatments, medications, and therapeutic solutions.

Skincare brands like Proactiv, Neutrogena, and La Roche-Posay have also solidified their positions by introducing specialized acne care products, capitalizing on brand loyalty and consumer trust. This contributes to the overall acne treatment market size. The competitive landscape continues to evolve, driven by continuous innovations, technological advancements, and a growing emphasis on personalized skincare regimens, shaping a dynamic and fiercely competitive market space.

Sun Pharma Canada Inc., a wholly owned division of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, announced in June 2023, Health Canada's clearance of ABSORICA LD® (isotretinoin capsules). ABSORICA LD is a unique isotretinoin formulation, the first in over a decade, and the only micronized isotretinoin formulation to treat severe acne in patients aged 12 and up.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the acne treatment market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (therapeutic treatments, devices), drug type (prescription-based, over-the-counter), route of administration (topical, oral, injectable), acne type (inflammatory, non-inflammatory), and sales channel (institutional sales, retail sales), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

