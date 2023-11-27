Loot8™ Announces Signing of MOU With APPIX
Loot8™ and APPIX Technologies Collaborate to Incorporate APPIX's Event and Notification Technology into the Loot8™ App for Enhanced Web3 User Engagement.HENDERSON, NEVADA, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loot8, LLC has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with APPIX Technologies. Under this MOU, Loot8™ intends to collaborate with APPIX to leverage its unique event experience technology, aiming to enhance user engagement and information dissemination via smartphones. The synergy will see the integration of APPIX technology within the Loot8™ application, catering to a spectrum of retail and enterprise Web3 use-cases. Following the finalization of the terms in the MOU, both parties anticipate progressing to a comprehensive definitive agreement, which will specify further details and a closing date.
For further information about this release, contact www.loot8.io and support@loot8.io.
About APPIX Technologies:
APPIX Technologies, a pioneering software and technology firm, has developed a unique platform enabling event organizers to interact with audience smartphones, independent of cellular data or Wi-Fi connectivity. Through proprietary technologies, APPIX transcends traditional connectivity barriers, offering interactive and immersive experiences at live or virtual events, and crucial public health and safety communications. The platform facilitates real-time custom displays on audience smartphones, live polling, two-way communication, multilingual content translation, and location-specific emergency alerts. A variety of organizations and high-profile events like the Super Bowl, the Grammy Awards, and the World Economic Forum have leveraged APPIX's technology for enhanced audience engagement, reinforcing its position as an innovator in delivering captivating and interactive event experiences.
About Loot8™:
Loot8, an innovative enterprise-level content management platform, is redefining digital collectibles and fan experiences in the Web3 era. Integrating a suite of advanced tools, the platform offers unique benefits like product drops, venue interactions, and sustained fan engagement. Available in the App Store, Google Play Store and in the browser, Loot8 seamlessly bridges Web2 and Web3, providing a secure SaaS-like transition into the future of digital content. With its ability to merge digital collectibles with real-world experiences, it's adaptable across events like concerts, conferences and sports. The platform's recent collaboration with Unsigned Prospects is designed to provide collegiate athletes with unparalleled content autonomy, amplifying their current visibility and fostering sustained fan relationships, while also being built to support their future endeavors. Under the stewardship of a seasoned executive team, Loot8 is strategically poised to capitalize on its multifaceted applications and influential partnerships.
Marcus Daley
LOOT8
marcus.daley@loot8.io