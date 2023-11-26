Submit Release
French Bulldog Puppy Stolen in Armed Robbery, Suspect Sought

(Washington, DC) – Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District Detectives’ Unit are working to locate a stolen French Bulldog puppy and identify the suspect who took the dog during an armed robbery.

On Saturday, November 26, 2023, at approximately 4:02 p.m., the victim was entering her building when she was approached by a man with a taser who demanded her dog. The victim complied and the man entered a black Nissan with tinted windows and paper tags and fled eastbound on Monroe St NE.

The dog is described as a six-month-old French Bulldog named “Hendrick.” He has brown and white coloring. The suspect is described as a black male, 5'5 in height, slim build, wearing a black ski mask, black coat, light denim jeans, and colorful shoes.

Anyone who can identify this suspect, has knowledge of this incident, or has knowledge on the location of the puppy should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23192601

