Japan-Việt Nam relations contribute to global, regional peace, prosperity: Japanese Ambassador

VIETNAM, November 26 - HÀ NỘI — The upcoming visit to Japan by President Võ Văn Thưởng conveys the message that the cooperation between Japan and Việt Nam is not only a bilateral relationship but also contributes to the peace and prosperity of the region and the world, said Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Yamada Takio.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the visit, slated for November 27-30, at the invitation of the Japanese State, the Japanese Ambassador said that in 2023, Japan and Việt Nam celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations with ties between the two countries developing strongly in various fields including politics, economy and culture.

He said that he believes that President Võ Văn Thưởng’s visit will be of historical significance and become one of the most prominent events of the year marking the 50th anniversary of bilateral ties.

The visit is also an opportunity for the two countries to look back on their cooperation progress, he added.

According to the Japanese ambassador, to further promote relations, Japan will continue to support Japanese companies to invest in Việt Nam as its economy is growing amid a shift of supply chains.

As Việt Nam and Japan have advantages of training highly skilled human resources in the field of information technology, there is a great potential for the two countries to become innovation partners in green and digital transformation.

In addition, Japan also wishes to create momentum to restore ODA capital, especially in infrastructure cooperation.

Politically, Japan affirms that Việt Nam is an important partner in realising the goal of "a free and open Indo-Pacific". While the situation in areas such as the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) becomes increasingly complicated, Japan will deepen cooperation to maintain and strengthen the free and open international order based on the spirit of the rule of law.

Regarding people-to-people and cultural exchanges, the diplomat said that activities and visits between the two countries' delegations at all levels are increasing rapidly, including the visits by state leaders. There are about 500,000 overseas Vietnamese people in Japan, he said, emphasising that the country will promote cultural, sports and tourism exchanges between younger generations and localities of the two countries. — VNS