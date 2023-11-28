Jeremy Davenport Presents Karen Shiraishi in an Array of Prestigious Performances
Karen Shiraishi joins Jeremy Davenport's quintet at Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans. Catch her live at French Quarter Festival and Jazz & Heritage Festival next year.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Davenport Entertainment LLC is delighted to announce a series of captivating performances featuring the extraordinary talent of Karen Shiraishi. These upcoming shows spotlight her outstanding ability and impressive accomplishments.
Event Details:
Davenport Lounge at the Ritz-Carlton
• Wednesdays and Thursdays 5:30 pm – 9:30 pm
• Fridays and Saturdays 8 pm – 12 am.
• Address: 3rd Floor, Ritz-Carlton, 921 Canal Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70112
• Karen Shiraishi performs as the lead pianist in Jeremy Davenport's quintet at the Davenport Lounge. The Ritz-Carlton, with its distinguished reputation and Forbes Magazine feature, provides an elegant backdrop for these enchanting evenings.
Adding to the allure of these events is the participation of New Orleans legend Jeremy Davenport, the founder of Davenport Entertainment LLC. Jeremy's contributions to the world of jazz and music are well-documented, with accolades and recognition from various media outlets, including Forbes, People Magazine, DownBeat, and more. He has shared the stage with world-famous artists such as Harry Connick Jr.'s Big Band, Sting, Paul McCartney, and many others.
Jeremy Davenport's impact extends beyond the stage, as he has been featured in articles highlighting New Orleans' best jazz venues, luxury hotels, and the revival of live music in the city. His commitment to preserving jazz traditions, even during challenging times like the pandemic, has earned him a special place in the hearts of music enthusiasts.
Karen Shiraishi joins forces with Jeremy Davenport's quintet presenting a collaborative jazz showcase that melds her distinctive piano virtuosity with Davenport's acclaimed trumpet and vocal artistry.
Shiraishi's jazz journey is punctuated by a series of notable achievements. Recognized with the Countess of Munster Musical Trust Award for Jazz in 2021, she headlined Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club, London, leaving an indelible mark. Her international presence expanded as she performed at the Novosibirsk Jazz Festival, in Russia and Bern Jazz Festival, in Switzerland as part of Terri Lyne Carrington’s Jazz and Gender Justice Institute, both in 2019. She played at the DC Jazz Festival and Dizzy’s Jazz Club NYC with Ralph Peterson’s GenNext Big Band that same year, demonstrating her versatility on prominent stages. In 2022, Shiraishi graced the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival as part of the Grammy Museum Collective. Her recorded collaborations with luminaries like Donald Harrison Jr, Herlin Riley, and Shannon Powell further highlight her dynamic role in the jazz landscape.
Shiraishi will also be featured in two additional prominent events:
French Quarter Festival:
• Karen Shiraishi will be part of the line-up at the French Quarter Festival, one of New Orleans' most celebrated events, known for its rich musical heritage and vibrant atmosphere. Her performance at this renowned festival adds to the excitement surrounding her talent.
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival:
• Karen Shiraishi's presence at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival further solidifies her reputation as a distinguished artist. With its global recognition attracting thousands of visitors each year, this iconic festival is the perfect stage to experience her unique style.
Audiences can anticipate unforgettable evenings filled with music, sophistication, and entertainment. Tickets and additional information about these events can be found on their respective event websites.
For more information about Karen Shiraishi's upcoming collaborations with Jeremy Davenport and to stay updated on all our events, please visit our website at https://jeremydavenport.com/
About Davenport Entertainment LLC:
Davenport Entertainment LLC, located at 921 Canal Street in New Orleans, Louisiana, is dedicated to bringing exceptional musical experiences to audiences. Founded by Jeremy Davenport, a visionary in the entertainment industry, the company strives to showcase top-tier talent and create memorable moments for music enthusiasts.
