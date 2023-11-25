Quảng Ninh's economy maintains growth in 2023

VIETNAM, November 25 -

HÀ NỘI — Quảng Ninh's economy has seen double-digit growth for eight consecutive years, and that momentum will continue this year thanks to appropriate policies and synchronous measures.

According to the Party Executive Committee of Quảng Ninh Province, its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) is expected to reach 11.02 per cent in 2023, 0.74 percentage points higher than the previous year.

The locality's economic scale is estimated at over VNĐ312 trillion (US$13 billion).

Total state budget revenue hit an estimated VNĐ55.6 trillion by the year-end, up 3 per cent year-on-year. Of which, domestic revenue is estimated at VNĐ39.6 trillion, surging 7 per cent over the previous year while revenue from import and export activities will likely top VNĐ16 trillion.

At the same time, administrative reform and improvement of the business investment environment continue to be promoted by the province. Quảng Ninh is known as a locality with an open and favourable investment environment, wholeheartedly dedicated to businesses and investors.

The province has to date attracted $5 billion worth of investment, including $3.1 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), temporarily securing its position as the leading province nationwide in attracting FDI this year.

It has also kept its position among the best performers nationwide in terms of the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI), Public Administration Reform (PAR) Index, Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS), and Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI).

Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Nguyễn Xuân Ký said improving the quality of development and growth goes hand in hand with maintaining a two-digit Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth rate, focusing on increasing the processing and manufacturing industry's scale and contribution to GRDP and budget revenue and improving the efficiency of attracting new generation FDI flows.

Ensuring double-digit growth by 2025

Quảng Ninh aims to sustain a double-digit growth rate in the next three years, under a resolution on orientations and tasks by 2025 issued by the provincial Party Committee.

The locality also strives to become a modern service and industrial province, an international tourism hub, a maritime economic centre, a centre of dynamic and comprehensive development in the northern region, and an important transport gateway of Việt Nam by 2025.

To obtain the targets, Quảng Ninh will promote the implementation of breakthrough steps to press on with comprehensive reforms to secure sustainable development, green and inclusive growth, and economic development, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Nguyễn Xuân Ký said.

It will also continue using public investments to attract private ones, especially through public - private partnership (PPP), improve the attraction of foreign investment to industrial parks and economic zones, prioritise investments in high-tech and environmentally friendly projects, and strongly facilitate private and startup companies.

Authorities will further step up administrative reforms, improve the investment and business climate, remove barriers, and create favourable conditions for enterprises to grow, he said.

The provincial budget will be focused on ensuring social security, building influential structures, supporting production development, narrowing the development gap among local areas, and fully tapping into potential and advantages to comprehensively develop the local economy, the official added.

In 2022, Quảng Ninh posted GRDP growth of 10.3 per cent, ranking fourth in the Red River Delta. It collected VNĐ54.7 trillion for the state budget, up 4 per cent from 2021. — VNS

Quảng Ninh aims to attract $3b in EZs, IPs QUẢNG NINH — The northern province aims to lure US$3 billion to economic and industrial parks in 2024, heard at a meeting in the locality on Wednesday. The meeting was to review the three-year implementation of the provincial Party Committee's Resolution 01 on rapid and sustainable development of the manufacturing and processing industry in the 2020-25 period, with an orientation to 2030. To realise the goal, the locality will focus on attracting new generation foreign direct investment (FDI) capital to economic zones (EZs) and industrial parks (IPs), prioritising high-tech, environmentally friendly processing and manufacturing projects with high investment capital, high-added value, and positive contributions to growth and budget revenue. It will increase the occupancy rate of industrial parks and economic zones, focusing on Quảng Yên, Vân Đồn, Móng Cái EZs, and Đông Mai, Sông Khoai, Việt Hưng and Bắc Tiền Phong IPs. At the same time, the province will also concentrate on speeding up construction investment progress, especially in areas where land clearance has been completed, and ensuring synchronisation of technical and transport infrastructure inside and outside EZs and IPs. Removing difficulties, accelerating site clearance compensation, and completing the construction of IP infrastructure projects will be also included. Under a plan approved by the Prime Minister for the 2021-30 period with a vision to 2050, Quảng Ninh will have 23 IPs, the largest number among localities across the country. Among the 23 planned IPs, seven have been built and host investment projects, namely Cái Lân, Việt Hưng, Hải Yên, Đông Mai, Hải Hà Seaport IP, Sông Khoai, and Đầm Nhà Mạc service IP. The remaining are in the process of planning or waiting for approval and selecting investors. — VNS

