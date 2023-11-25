Firearms Office Signs Safety Education Agreement With Métis Nation Saskatchewan

CANADA, November 25 - Released on November 25, 2023

Today government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Métis Nation - Saskatchewan to advance firearm safety and education for Métis Nation citizens in Saskatchewan.

The Memorandum outlines opportunities for partnership between the Saskatchewan Firearms Office and the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, such as promoting firearms licenses and raising public awareness about the importance of firearms safety.

"We are proud to sign this agreement with Métis Nation-Saskatchewan to promote public awareness of firearms safety and to continue Saskatchewan's strong tradition of responsible firearms ownership," Corrections, Policing, and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. “This agreement plays a crucial role in recognizing and preserving the cultural and historical practices of hunting and trapping.”

The Memorandum outlines four specific areas for the Firearms Office and the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan to collaborate on:

Promotion of education and licensing of as many community members as possible.

Minimizing unnecessary criminalization of individuals for regulatory offences.

The need for appropriate compensation for seized firearms.

Protection of gun owners' current and future privileges.

"To continue building strong government to government relationships, particularly when it comes to our rights and responsibilities, is a welcomed opportunity for Métis Nation-Saskatchewan," Métis Nation-Saskatchewan President Glen McCallum said, "This Memorandum of Understanding is another tool that we can use to continue to cultivate recognition and understanding of our distinct culture and ways of living. As Métis people we know the importance of harvesting in a responsible manner, and I look forward to how this collaboration will build good relationships."

Under the Memorandum, the Firearms Office will also be exploring a potential funding agreement of up to $50,000 to establish a community educator position to promote firearms licensing, safety and training for Métis Nation-Saskatchewan citizens. The Firearms Office will also work to provide accessible education and registration opportunities that will provide Métis Nation-Saskatchewan citizens with Canadian Firearms Safety Course training, and support them in completing Possession and Acquisition License applications.

"This is a great example of the ongoing work the Saskatchewan Firearms Office is doing to promote education and public awareness about the importance of firearms safety and licensing in this province," Chief Firearms Officer Robert Freberg said. "I look forward to working with the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan leadership and citizens on the goals outlined in this agreement, and learning more about what we can do for them as part of our ongoing work to represent responsible firearms owners in Saskatchewan."

The Memorandum becomes effective upon signing and will be in effect until January 1, 2025.

