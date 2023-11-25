Black Friday

Peacock Black Friday 2023 deal: One-year Premium plan is now available for only $19.99 or $1.99 per month for one year

LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, November 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting announcement for streaming enthusiasts, Peacock has introduced an their Black Friday deal, significantly reducing the price of its monthly subscription. This offer is part of a broader trend in the streaming industry where services are providing substantial discounts to new and returning subscribers during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period. Get Peacock Premium for $19.99/yr

Peacock’s Black Friday Offer

Peacock Black Friday sale, which runs through Monday, November 27, offers new subscribers the opportunity to subscribe to Peacock’s ad-supported plan for just $1.99 per month for 12 months. This deal, available with the promo code BIGDEAL, represents a 67% discount from the regular monthly price of $6. Get Peacock Premium for $1.99/m

Additionally, Peacock presents an annual offer where subscribers can access the service for the full year at just $19.99, using the promo code YEARLONG. This deal provides significant savings, considering Peacock’s standard annual subscription is priced at $59.99. Subscribers will gain access to hundreds of viewing options, including some of the latest movies straight from theaters.

About Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium, Peacock's ad-supported plan, grants access to a vast library of iconic shows, blockbuster movies, original series, and live sports. Subscribers can watch NBC hit series the day after they air, alongside Emmy-nominated series like 'Poker Face' and 'Mrs. Davis', as well as live sports events like Sunday Night Football and WWE.

The service also offers a rich collection of holiday movies, such as the Hallmark Channel's Christmas films, and is an affordable option for streaming even without the Black Friday discount.

Subscription Details and Limitations

The Black Friday offer is available until November 28 at 2:59 a.m. ET. For the monthly plan, subscribers need to use the promo code BIGDEAL, and for the annual plan, the promo code YEARLONG. The offer is available to new subscribers who sign up through various platforms including Roku, Google Play, and Apple, with specific conditions applied for Amazon Fire subscribers. Current Peacock Premium and Premium Plus members are not eligible for this promotion.

Peacock offers an ad-free plan as well, priced at $11.99 per month, which includes the added benefit of offline viewing.

What can you Watch on Peacock Premium

Peacock is home to a wide range of content, including sci-fi shows like 'Resident Alien' and 'Quantum Leap', alongside classic movies and modern hits. Subscribers can enjoy live NBC TV events and exclusive first-run movies. The service caters to diverse tastes, offering content ranging from 'Law and Order' and its spinoffs, to 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reboot, and 'The Office' (US).

Conclusion

Peacock’s Black Friday deal presents an attractive opportunity for streaming enthusiasts to enjoy a broad spectrum of entertainment at a significantly reduced cost. The offer is part of a wider trend of streaming services providing considerable discounts, making this Black Friday an opportune moment for subscribers to explore a variety of content.