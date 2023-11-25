CEC to Host Public Informational Meeting for the Fountain Wind Project

Press release from the County of Shasta:

Public Informational Meeting for the Fountain Wind Project

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 | 2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The California Energy Commission (CEC) invites the public to participate in a Joint Environmental Scoping and Informational Meeting regarding the proposed Fountain Wind Project. This hybrid meeting offers both in-person access at Gaia Hotel and Spa–Himalaya Ballroom in Anderson, CA, and remote participation via Zoom™. The meeting may end sooner or later than the posted end time.

This meeting aims to inform the public, including surrounding communities, about the project and the CEC’s certification process. Attendees can contribute input, address environmental concerns, and provide comments during public comment periods both in person and remotely.

For detailed meting information, refer to the official Notice of Joint Environmental Scoping and Informational Meeting from the CEC.

Meeting Details:

In-person Location : Gaia Hotel and Spa–Himalaya Ballroom, 4125 Riverside Place, Anderson, CA 96007.

: Gaia Hotel and Spa–Himalaya Ballroom, 4125 Riverside Place, Anderson, CA 96007. Remote via Zoom : Log in at https://zoom.us/ with Webinar ID 881 9854 0640 and passcode 260713.

: Log in at https://zoom.us/ with Webinar ID 881 9854 0640 and passcode 260713. Remote via Phone: Call toll-free (888) 475-4499 or toll (669) 219-2599. Enter Webinar ID 881 9854 0640 and passcode 260713 when prompted.

Learn more about The Fountain Wind Project, its potential impacts on Shasta County, and how to take action at www.stopfountainwind.com.