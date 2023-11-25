Schatz Presents ‘Climate Communication and Environmental Storytelling’ Talk with Environmental Journalist Rosanna Xia

This is a press release from Cal Poly Humboldt News & Information:

Environmental journalist Rosanna Xia was a 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist for her explanatory reporting on how climate change is affecting the California coast.

Join the Schatz Energy Research Center for “Lessons on Climate Communication and Environmental Storytelling” with Rosanna Xia, an environmental reporter for the Los Angeles Times, on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., in the Native American Forum (BSS 162).

“Rosanna Xia will bring stories to campus of how communities across California are navigating the unprecedented changes to their coastlines in an alive, surprising, and meaningful way. As future planners, engineers, scientists, and policymakers, Humboldt students will be tasked with writing the sequels to Rosanna’s book as they go about their lives and work to examine unanswered questions: How can California move with, rather than against, the sea in ways that fairly and equitably transform the future here in Humboldt and beyond?” says Environmental Science & Management professor Jennifer Marlow.

During her talk, Xia will provide an in-depth analysis of how journalists cover climate change. She will share her valuable insights on transforming intricate issues into emotive narratives. Xia will also introduce her latest book, “California Against the Sea,” and discuss her award-winning reporting on rising sea levels. Her book has been praised as a beautiful and revelatory exploration of how we think about the natural world.

As an environmental reporter for the Los Angeles Times, Xia specializes in stories about the coast and ocean. She was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2020 for explanatory reporting, and her work has been anthologized in the “Best American Science and Nature Writing” series.

This event is free and open to the public. Please contact [email protected] or 707-826-4345 for additional information.

In addition to her Speaker Series talk, students interested in environmental journalism as a career are invited to join Xia for pizza and a professional development workshop at the Library Fish Bowl from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30. Please email professor Marlow at [email protected] for more information.