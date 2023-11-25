MergersCorp M&A International Assisted Canadian B2 Net Solutions Inc. in Selling IPV4 assets
EINPresswire.com/ -- MergersCorp M&A International, a global leader in investment banking and deal advisory services M&A, is pleased to announce its successful assistance in the IPV4 transit sale of B2 Net Solutions Inc, a leading Canadian provider of cutting-edge hosting solutions, to a well-known American public company.
Founded in 2002, B2NET has quickly grown to become a recognized player in the hosting industry, offering a wide range of scalable hosting solutions tailored to the unique needs of its diverse clientele. With an extensive infrastructure spread across multiple data centers worldwide, B2NET has built a reputation for delivering exceptional performance, reliability, and top-tier customer support.
„The decision to sell the IPV4 assets within the Company was driven by B2NET’s strategic objectives of accelerating growth and expanding its market presence“ stated Kevin Blanchard, CEO of B2 Net Solutions Inc. Recognizing the need for a trusted advisor with deep industry knowledge and extensive deal-making experience, B2NET engaged MergersCorp M&A International as their exclusive M&A advisor. The deal took place thanks to the advisory service provided by Edward Sklar, Stefano Endrizzi for MergersCorp M&A International, Mike Burns CEO of the Florida Based IPTrading Inc. and Thomas Brenac from BRENAC EURL, France.
"We are extremely proud to have assisted B2NET in this significant transaction," said Edward Sklar, COO of MergersCorp M&A International. Utilizing their vast network of strategic partners and global resources, MergersCorp M&A International embarked on a comprehensive search for suitable buyers with a proven track record in the hosting industry.
After an intensive evaluation process, MergersCorp M&A International successfully connected B2NET with a well-known United States public company whose core business aligned perfectly with B2NET’s vision and goals.
This transaction further reinforces MergersCorp M&A International's position as a leading player in the mergers and acquisitions advisory industry.
MergersCorp is a leading global investment banking firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), corporate finance, and strategic advisory services. With offices in major financial centers around the world, MergersCorp assists clients in navigating complex transactions and achieving their strategic objectives. One key strength of MergersCorp is its team of experienced professionals with a deep understanding of the M&A landscape. These professionals have a proven track record of successfully executing deals across various industries, ranging from technology and healthcare to manufacturing and consumer products. Their expertise allows them to provide tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of each client.
