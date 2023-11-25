Ultra-Thin Glass Market Size to Garner around USD 21.26 billion, Growing at a CAGR of ~12.48% by 2029

Ultra-Thin Glass Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultra-thin glass market is expected to grow at 12.48% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It was valued 7.38 billion at 2022. It is expected to reach above USD 21.26 billion by 2029.

Ultra-thin glass is defined as having a thickness in the micrometre range. Ultra-thin glass is one of the more expensive glasses thin enough to fit between two human hair strands. This thinner glass has advantages over other materials such as metals, plastics, or silicon. It has many advantages, such as excellent optical quality, chemical consistency, thermal stability, and mechanical resilience. It has characteristics similar to plastic thanks to the substrate’s features. It is a top choice for smart gadgets due to its exceptional elastic, flexible, and scratch resistance qualities. The usage of ultra-thin glass is widespread in consumer electronics, including LCD and OLED displays, TVs, touchscreen touch modules, solar panels, semiconductors, etc.

One of the main factors supporting the market’s expansion is the rising demand for touch panel displays and other electronic goods. The usage of ultra-thin glass is widespread in consumer electronics, including LCD and OLED displays, TVs, touchscreen touch modules, solar panels, semiconductors, etc. Due to the high demand for consumer electronics around the world, the industry is anticipated to expand significantly in the upcoming years. Also, the development of science and technology in the electronics sector will open up attractive business opportunities for producers of ultra-thin glass.

Recent News

• October 25, 2022: ENGIE and SCHOTT concluded two PPAs from solar and wind plants with a total volume of 200 gigawatt hours. SCHOTT received a continuous green power supply with physical delivery from precisely allocated plants.

• January 07, 2021: Corning Incorporated announced that Lava will be the first mobile device manufacturer in India to sell a Rs. 5,499 military-grade smartphone featuring Gorilla Glass 3.

Asia Pacific has a volume share of 35%, making it the largest regional segment in terms of both volume and revenue.

Some of the biggest automotive and consumer electronics companies in the world are based in this area, and these industries are the main users of ultra-thin glass. The market in this region is expanding as a result of the rising demand for high-quality touch screens, display panels, and camera lenses.

North America is the second-largest market for ultra-thin glass, driven by the rising need for high-performance electronics, medical technology, and aerospace applications. Several ultra-thin glass producers are present in the area, and it is anticipated that technological developments in this discipline will fuel market expansion in this area.

Key Aspects of The Ultra-Thin Glass Market:

• Consumer Electronics:

Ultra-thin glass has gained prominence in the consumer electronics sector, particularly in the manufacturing of smartphones and other handheld devices. Its use in flexible and foldable displays has been a notable trend.

• Automotive Industry:

The automotive industry has been incorporating ultra-thin glass in heads-up displays, touchscreens, and smart mirrors. Its lightweight nature and durability make it suitable for various applications within vehicles.

• Solar Panels:

Ultra-thin glass is being explored for use in solar panels. Its transparency and ability to efficiently transmit light make it a potential material for improving the efficiency of solar energy systems.

• Wearable Devices:

Wearable technology, including smartwatches and fitness trackers, often utilizes ultra-thin glass due to its lightweight and durable characteristics. It provides a protective yet unobtrusive cover for displays.

• Medical Devices:

In the medical industry, ultra-thin glass is used in the manufacturing of devices such as touchscreens for medical equipment. Its cleanliness, smooth surface, and resistance to scratches make it suitable for healthcare applications.

• Transparent Electronics:

The development of transparent electronic devices, such as transparent displays and touchscreens, has driven the demand for ultra-thin glass. This is particularly relevant in applications where visibility and aesthetics are crucial.

Ultra-thin glass Market Technological Trends

• Foldable and Bendable Displays:

Ultra-thin glass has been a key component in the development of foldable and bendable displays for smartphones and other electronic devices. Manufacturers have been working on creating flexible screens that can be folded without compromising display quality.

• Improved Strength and Durability:

Research and development efforts have been focused on enhancing the strength and durability of ultra-thin glass. This involves developing coatings or treatments to make the glass more resistant to scratches, impacts, and other forms of wear and tear.

• Application in Wearable Devices:

Ultra-thin glass has found applications in wearable devices such as smartwatches and augmented reality (AR) glasses. Its lightweight and durable properties make it suitable for use in these compact and portable devices.

• Integration in Solar Panels:

In the solar industry, ultra-thin glass has been explored for use in solar panels. Its transparency and lightweight nature make it an attractive option for incorporating into solar energy systems.

• Automotive Displays:

The automotive industry has shown interest in ultra-thin glass for use in vehicle displays. These displays can be integrated into dashboards, providing clear and high-quality information to drivers and passengers.

Ultra-Thin Glass Market Key Players

• Asahi Glass

• Nippon Electric Glass

• CSG Holding

• Xinyi Glass

• Nittobo

• Suzhou Huadong Coating Glass

• AEON Industries

• AviationGlass & Technology

• Air-Craftglass

• Changzhou Almaden

• SCHOTT

• Luoyang Glass Company

• Corning

Key Market Segments: Ultra-Thin Glass Market

Ultra-Thin Glass Market by Thickness, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Million Square Meter)

• <0.1mm

• 1mm-0.5mm

• 5mm-1.0mm

Ultra-Thin Glass Market by Manufacturing Process, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Million Square Meter)

• Float

• Fusion

• Down-Draw

Ultra-Thin Glass Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Million Square Meter)

• Semiconductor Substrate

• Touch Panel Display

• Fingerprint Sensor

• Others

Ultra-Thin Glass Market by End User, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Million Square Meter)

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive & Transportation

• Medical & Healthcare

• Others

Market Dynamics:

• Growing Demand in Electronics: The increasing demand for ultra-thin glass is often driven by its use in electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and TVs. The trend towards lightweight and slim designs in consumer electronics fuels the demand for ultra-thin glass.

• Rising Adoption in Automotive: Ultra-thin glass is finding applications in the automotive industry for displays, heads-up displays (HUDs), and smart mirrors. The automotive sector's focus on enhancing safety and incorporating advanced technology contributes to the growth of the ultra-thin glass market.

• Technological Advancements: Advances in glass manufacturing technologies contribute to the growth of the ultra-thin glass market. Innovations in precision glass cutting, tempering, and coating processes allow for the production of thinner and stronger glass.

Drivers:

• Consumer Electronics Boom: The proliferation of smartphones, smartwatches, and other electronic gadgets fuels the demand for ultra-thin glass as a lightweight and durable material for screens.

• Automotive Display Trends: The increasing integration of digital displays and infotainment systems in vehicles creates opportunities for ultra-thin glass in the automotive sector.

• Energy Efficiency: The use of ultra-thin glass in solar panels and other energy-related applications is driven by the material's ability to balance transparency and durability.

Restraints:

• Cost Challenges: The production of ultra-thin glass with specific characteristics can be a costly process, potentially limiting its widespread adoption, especially in price-sensitive markets.

• Fragility: While ultra-thin glass is designed to be lightweight, it may also be more fragile than thicker alternatives. This can be a concern in certain applications where durability is crucial.

Opportunities:

• Flexible Electronics: The flexible and bendable nature of ultra-thin glass presents opportunities in the development of flexible electronic devices such as foldable smartphones, rollable displays, and wearable technology.

• Medical Applications: Ultra-thin glass can find applications in the medical field for devices like flexible displays in medical imaging and wearable health monitoring devices.

Challenges:

• Production Challenges: Achieving uniform thickness and quality in large-scale production of ultra-thin glass can be challenging and requires advanced manufacturing processes.

• Competitive Landscape: The market for ultra-thin glass is competitive, with various materials vying for similar applications. The challenge lies in distinguishing the product based on its unique properties and cost-effectiveness.

Key Question Answered

1. What is the expected growth rate of the ultra-thin glass market over the next 7 years?

2. Who are the major players in the ultra-thin glass market and what is their market share?

3. What are the end-user industries driving demand for market and what is their outlook?

4. What are the opportunities for growth in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa?

5. How is the economic environment affecting the ultra-thin glass market, including factors such as interest rates, inflation, and exchange rates?

6. What is the expected impact of government policies and regulations on the ultra-thin glass market?

7. What is the current and forecasted size and growth rate of the global ultra-thin glass market?

8. What are the key drivers of growth in the ultra-thin glass market?

9. Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?

