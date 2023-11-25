Sucinic Acid Market Surpass Worth USD 52.5 billion by 2028 at 12.5% CAGR - Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Succinic Acid Market

Sucinic acid market growth is driven by bioplastics demand, pharmaceuticals, and green chemistry.

Sucinic acid market is thriving, driven by increasing demand in bio-based chemicals and polymers. Renewable production methods and sustainability goals are propelling its growth globally.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Succinic Acid market was valued at 171.34 million in 2022, and is projected to reach 271.55 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2029.

Succinic acid is a dicarboxylic acid with the generic chemical formula (CH2)2(CO2H2)2. The succinate anion, which is found in the human body and serves as a metabolic intermediate as well as a variety of biological roles, is a type of succinic acid. Succinic acid is a solid that can be synthesised synthetically or naturally. It has no odour or colour and is water soluble. The natural production of succinic acid results from the microbial fermentation of glucose from sources such as sugarcane, maize, tapioca, and wheat. N-butane is an important raw material in the production of succinic acid.

The market is expected to grow due to rising demand for bio-based chemicals, acetic acid, rising per capita income around the world, shifting dietary trends, and rising demand from the beverage and food industries. Plasticizer demand is expected to rise, fueling global succinic acid demand. Plasticizers are commonly used as additives in the manufacture of polyvinyl chloride (PVC). PVC is used in numerous industries. This drives the succinic acid market. Plasticizers are used in the production of PVC pipes, polyvinyl butyral (PVB), and other goods due to their low volatility and viscosity.

Request Sample copy of this Report @

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/19185/succinic-acid-market/#request-a-sample

Industry Development:

• 9 February 2023: NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD had acquired ISCC PLUS certification1 for 19 products including acrylic acid, superabsorbent polymers (hereinafter “SAP”) and ethylene oxide produced at its Himeji Plant and Kawasaki Plant.

• 31 May 2022: Nippon Shokubai and Arkema are joining forces to launch feasibility studies and establish a joint venture for the construction of an industrial plant for the production of LiFSI (Lithium bis (fluor sulfonyl) imide) ultrapure electrolyte salt, a key component of battery cells for electric mobility.

Succinic acid has a 35% market in both production and consumption in Asia Pacific.

Sucinic acid demand is expected to rise as growth in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and food and beverage, among others, accelerates in developing economies such as China and India. The Asia Pacific succinic acid market will grow the fastest during the projected years (2023-2029) due to strong support for the manufacturing sector, labour availability, and growing interest from western firms in tapping the potential of nations such as China and India. Succinic acid is a great cost-effective replacement for traditionally produced compounds.

Succinic Acid Market Technological Trends

• Biotechnological Production:

There was a shift towards biotechnological methods for succinic acid production. Microbial fermentation using bacteria such as Mannheimia succiniciproducens or Actinobacillus succinogenes was gaining popularity due to its environmentally friendly nature.

• Renewable Feedstocks:

Companies were exploring the use of renewable feedstocks for succinic acid production, such as biomass, agricultural residues, or even waste materials. This move towards sustainability was driven by the increasing demand for bio-based chemicals.

• Partnerships and Collaborations:

Many companies in the succinic acid market were forming partnerships and collaborations to enhance their production processes, optimize yields, and reduce costs. Collaborative efforts often involve research institutions, technology providers, and industrial partners.

• Downstream Applications:

The development of new applications for succinic acid, especially in the production of bioplastics, polyurethanes, and other value-added chemicals, was a notable trend. Succinic acid's versatility makes it attractive for various downstream industries.

• Market Expansion:

The succinic acid market was expanding globally, with increased production capacities. This expansion was driven by the growing demand for sustainable and bio-based chemicals across industries.

Key Aspects and Trends Succinic Acid Market

• Growing Demand for Bio-Based Chemicals:

One of the major drivers for the succinic acid market was the increasing demand for bio-based chemicals. Succinic acid, derived from renewable resources through fermentation processes, was gaining popularity as a sustainable alternative to traditional petrochemicals.

• Application in Bioplastics:

Succinic acid was finding significant applications in the production of bioplastics. As the awareness of environmental issues grew, industries were looking for bio-based and biodegradable alternatives to conventional plastics, and succinic acid was being used to produce polymers like polybutylene succinate (PBS).

• Focus on Renewable Feedstocks:

Companies were emphasizing the use of renewable feedstocks for succinic acid production, contributing to the overall sustainability of the chemical. Biomass, agricultural residues, and waste materials were explored as potential feedstocks.

• Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations:

Collaboration between companies and research institutions was a notable trend. These partnerships aimed to enhance production processes, reduce costs, and develop new applications for succinic acid.

• Capacity Expansions:

The succinic acid market was witnessing capacity expansions as companies invested in scaling up production to meet the growing demand. This included new production facilities and increased production capacities.

Succinic Acid Market Players

• BioAmber

• GC Innovation America

• Succinity GmbH

• Reverdia

• Nippon Shokubai

• BASF SE

• Myriant Corporation

• Parchem

• Dow Chemicals

• Ernesto Ventos S.A.

• Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Browse full report with TOC at@

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/19185/succinic-acid-market/

Key Market Segments: Succinic Acid Market

Succinic Acid Market By Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

• Bio-Based Succinic Acid

• Petro-Based Succinic Acid

Succinic Acid Market By End-Use Industry, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

• Industrial

• Food & Beverage

• Coatings

• Pharmaceutical

Market Dynamics:

• Increasing Demand in Various Industries:

Succinic acid finds applications in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food and beverages, and cosmetics. The growing demand for bio-based and sustainable products has contributed to the increased use of succinic acid.

• Bio-based Succinic Acid:

There is a rising interest in bio-based succinic acid due to its environmentally friendly nature. The shift towards sustainable and renewable resources has driven the demand for bio-based chemicals, including succinic acid.

• Government Regulations and Initiatives:

Regulatory support for bio-based products and sustainability initiatives by governments can positively influence the succinic acid market. Incentives for the use of renewable resources and environmentally friendly alternatives can drive market growth.

Drivers:

• Bioplastics and Polymers:

Succinic acid is a key component in the production of bioplastics and polymers. The increasing demand for sustainable packaging materials and alternatives to traditional plastics is driving the use of succinic acid in this sector.

• Pharmaceutical Applications:

The pharmaceutical industry utilizes succinic acid in the manufacturing of drugs and as an excipient in formulations. The growth of the pharmaceutical sector contributes to the demand for succinic acid.

• Growing Awareness of Sustainable Chemicals:

Consumer and industry awareness of environmental issues and sustainability is driving the demand for eco-friendly products, including those made with succinic acid.

Restraints:

• High Production Costs:

The production of succinic acid, especially bio-based succinic acid, can be costlier compared to traditional methods. High production costs can act as a restraint on market growth.

• Availability of Substitutes:

Some applications of succinic acid may face competition from alternative chemicals. The availability and cost-effectiveness of substitutes can impact the growth of the succinic acid market.

Opportunities:

• Emerging Applications:

Ongoing research and development may lead to the discovery of new applications for succinic acid, expanding its market potential.

• Global Focus on Sustainability:

The global emphasis on sustainability and reducing the environmental impact of industries creates opportunities for bio-based succinic acid to replace traditional chemical ingredients.

Challenges:

• Scale-up Challenges:

Scaling up the production of bio-based succinic acid to meet growing demand while maintaining cost-effectiveness can be a challenge for manufacturers.

• Market Competition:

The succinic acid market faces competition from other bio-based chemicals and traditional petrochemical-based products. Manufacturers need to stay competitive in terms of price and performance.

Key Question Answered

1. What is the expected growth rate of the succinic acid market over the next 7 years?

2. Who are the major players in the succinic acid market and what is their market share?

3. What are the end-user industries driving demand for market and what is their outlook?

4. What are the opportunities for growth in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa?

5. How is the economic environment affecting the Succinic Acid market, including factors such as interest rates, inflation, and exchange rates?

6. What is the expected impact of government policies and regulations on the succinic acid market?

7. What is the current and forecasted size and growth rate of the global succinic acid market?

8. What are the key drivers of growth in the succinic acid market?

Checkout Exactitude Consultancy’s Research Key Updates:

Cellulose Acetate Market By Type (Fiber and Plastic), Product (Cellulose Acetate Filament, Cellulose Ester Plastics, Cellulose Acetate Tow, Cellulose Acetate Flakes and Others), Application (Cigarette Filters, Textiles and Apparel, Photographic Films, Tapes and Labels, Extrusion & Molding, Film and Sheet Castings, Surface Coatings, Spectacle Frames, Packaging, Filtration, Water treatment and Others) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7523/cellulose-acetate-market/

Phenolic Resin Market by Type (Resol, Novolac), Application (Wood Adhesives, Laminates, Foundry & Molding, Paper Impregnation, Coatings, Insulations), End-Use Industry (Automotive and Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Building and Construction, Oil and Gas, Furniture, and Other) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America), Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/12081/phenolic-resin-market/

Tamoxifen Citrate Market by Application (Medication), End users (Pharmaceuticals, Contract Research Organization) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3610/tamoxifen-citrate-market/

Polybutadiene Market by Type (Solid Polybutadiene, Liquid Polybutadiene) by Application (Tires, Polymer Modification, Industrial Rubber Manufacturing, Chemicals, Others (Sporting goods and footwear) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5166/polybutadiene-market/

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us

for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

Website: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/