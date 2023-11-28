Author Iris Navarrette Shares SOULutions for Getting Through Life Challenges in New Book “From Her to Eternity”

Submit Release
Navarrette’s recipe for growth and expansion was born out of tragic loss and the search for healing

I believe we come here not because it is easy, but because it is the soul’s ultimate challenge, and we must rise to meet it.”
— Iris Navarrette
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her recently released book “From Her to Eternity,” author Iris Navarrette invites readers to navigate life's challenges with grace and resilience. Aptly titled, the book is more than a memoir—it's a collection of stories and advice that Navarrette has coined as "SOULutions," a term she developed through a deeply personal journey of self-discovery.

While most people relish the holiday season, for some, it can be a poignant reminder of past tragedies and traumas. According to Navarrette, however, there are small changes in perspective that can help people “grow” forward through any circumstance. In "From Her to Eternity," Navarrette shares her unique perspective on the human experience—one she sees as a voyage through courage. Growing up as a first-generation American with dreams of becoming a makeup artist, her memoir details a quest for soulful enlightenment ignited by a profound spiritual experience in her childhood. The narrative weaves through the loss of her father to AIDS in the early 1990s, her climb up the corporate ladder, and her role in managing artistry and education for a leading American makeup brand.

More than a success or spirituality book, "From Her to Eternity" provides “uplifting but practical nudges” to help propel readers to fulfill their destinies while embracing self-empowerment, creativity, and spiritual enlightenment. The book celebrates the beauty of “the soul's journey on this earthly plane.”

EMBRACING GRATITUDE

Gratitude is a key theme in Navarrette's work, along with addressing grief and loss. The book encourages readers to reflect on their own journey, fostering gratitude even amid challenges. Navarrette provides readers with tangible "SOULutions" to apply in their lives, encouraging a shift in perspective that can bring about positive change.

In the spirit of the holiday season, Navarrette urges readers to learn to move forward through painful experiences. "This journey of ours is not an easy one,” she writes in one SOULution. “It requires tenacity, bravery, strength, and the soul’s desire for growth in the face of adversity. I believe we come here not because it is easy, but because it is the soul’s ultimate challenge, and we must rise to meet it. Our reward is the expansion of our capacity to give and receive love. That, in itself, is priceless."

Early reader reviews praise the book's message. One reader remarks, “A very good read! It's comforting to know that we all struggle in life from time to time, but that we can tap into that little extra something special we all carry inside to guide us through. Bravo Ms. Navarrette! Can't wait for the next one!”

In her debut book, Iris Navarrette shares a roadmap for others to find strength and solace in their own experiences. A seasoned corporate executive with over thirty-five years of experience in the beauty industry, Navarrette is now dedicated to inspiring others through her work as an author, an inspirational speaker, and a business consultant.

“From Her to Eternity” is a transformative guide for those seeking wisdom and resilience, and it is available now on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle formats.

For more information, interview requests, or to schedule a book signing event, please contact inav@glamourofhope.com.

About the Author

Iris Navarrette is an accomplished corporate executive with over thirty-five years of experience in the beauty industry as an artist, educator, and corporate leader. Her climb from the makeup counter of a department store through the ranks of a top global brand is a genuine American dream come true. Today, Iris is dedicated to sharing the spiritual rewards of living a purposeful, empowered, and grateful life through her work as an author, an inspirational speaker, and a business consultant. "From Her to Eternity" is her first book and an integral part of her mission to change people’s lives for the better. Learn more about Iris on her company's website: www.glamourofhope.com.

