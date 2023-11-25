News Release – Department of Health gives Paradise Supermart Fast Food & Catering permission to reopen

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

November 24, 2023 23-150

Department of Health gives

Paradise Supermart Fast Food & Catering permission to reopen

KAHULUI – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Maui Food Safety Branch has allowed Paradise Supermart located at 207 East Wakea Ave. in Kahului to reopen to the public under a yellow “Conditional Pass” placard.

The food establishment, operated by Paradise Asian Foods, Inc., had received the red placard on November 21, 2023 for multiple critical violations. A follow-up inspection was conducted on Nov. 22, 2023. The most significant violations had been resolved but some food safety issues still remain, including:

Refrigeration which wasn’t holding safe temperatures needed to be emptied of foods;

Entry points for pests need to be repaired; and,

Additional clean-up of grease and debris needs to be completed.

A second follow-up inspection will be conducted on November 28, 2023 to assess the progress.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

For more information on the department’s placarding program, go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

