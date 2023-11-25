CBP and GSA Partner with Cameron County and CCRMA for Export Lot Dock Improvements at Los Indios Port of Entry

LOS INDIOS, Texas— U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the General Services Administration, Cameron County, Texas, and the Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority announced a formal partnership to build a small-scale infrastructure improvement project at the Los Indios Land Port of Entry, better known as the Free Trade Bridge in Los Indios, Texas.

Under CBP’s Donations Acceptance Program, an existing export office building will be renovated to provide a workspace for both U.S. CBP officers and Unified Cargo Processing. The workspace will allow the joint inspection facility to improve efficiency and binational collaboration. The project will also modernize the area surrounding the export building to include the perimeter security fence, new concrete, and automated controls for a new motorized gate.

An aerial view of the export lot area at Free Trade Bridge at Los Indios, TX.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to pursue public-private partnerships with local entities such as Cameron County and CCRMA to strengthen our ports of entry and the surrounding communities,” said Diane J. Sabatino, Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Field Operations. “The renovation of the existing facilities and converting into office spaces to incorporate Unified Cargo Processing will have a significant impact in our ability to expedite legitimate trade and travel in the United States.”

“I am pleased to announce another collaborative effort once again between GSA, CBP, Cameron County and the CCRMA. These improvements will be undertaken at the Free Trade Bridge at Los Indios CBP’s Export Lot. The crossing of Transmigrants and other traffic will be facilitated through the enhanced inspection of these vehicles by CBP,” stated Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr.

Cameron County and CCRMA submitted a formal proposal under the Donations Acceptance Program in March of 2019. The Donations Acceptance Agreement formalizes a project that has been years in the making and allows the parties to move forward with renovating the export lot building and related infrastructure.

Infrastructure improvements at the Free Trade Bridge will further benefit the surrounding communities economically.

“GSA is thrilled to partner with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Cameron County and the Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority to provide space for CBP operations in Los Indios,” said GSA Regional Administrator Jason L. Shelton. “This project, and many others along the southern border, benefit from the use of the Donations Acceptance Program allowing us to creatively deliver in support of CBP’s mission.”

Pursuant to 6 U.S.C. § 301a, and more generally, the Homeland Security Act of 2002, 6 U.S.C. §§ 112 et seq., as amended, CBP and GSA are authorized to accept donations of real property, personal property (including monetary donations) and non-personal services from private sector and government entities at U.S. ports of entry. Accepted donations may be used for port of entry construction, alterations, operations, and maintenance activities.

Public-private partnerships are a key component of CBP’s Resource Optimization Strategy and allow CBP to provide new or expanded services and infrastructure at domestic ports of entry. For more information, visit www.CBP.gov/DAP.