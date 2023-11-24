5 Best Google Survey Alternatives: Analysis of 30k+ Reviews

To effectively gauge customer opinions, refine marketing approaches, and innovate in product and service offerings, companies frequently turn to customer survey tools. Google Survey, introduced in 2012, was a significant asset for market research, but with its service ending in November 2022, businesses are seeking reliable substitutes.

We’ve curated a list of the top 5 alternatives to Google Surveys, offering a comprehensive guide for companies to continue their survey-based research with efficiency and precision and evaluate their strengths and weaknesses.

Top 5 Google Survey Alternatives

Vendors Reviews* Employee size Ratings* Crowdsource survey respondent size** Data quality control Media file addition (i.e., audio, image, video) Customer support Multi-language surveys Predictive analytics Google Survey 2,753 180,000+ 4.4/5 Not mentioned ✖ Photo

Video Email support 25+ ✅ resonio by Clickworker 68 1,009 4.2/5 5M+ AI-powered bot & fraud detection ✅ 24/7 phone support 45 ✅ AYTM (Ask Your Target Market) 23 151 4.8/5 100M+ AI-powered bot & fraud detection Video

Image 9-5 chat support 30+ ✅ Qualtrics Core XM 3,682 5,780 4.2/5 Not mentioned Automated response filtering ✖ Email support 30+ ✅ SurveyMonkey 29,477 1,361 4.4/5 175M+ AI-powered bot & fraud detection Photo

Video 24/7 phone support 15+ ✖ Zoho Survey 1,291 19,697 4.5/5 Not mentioned ✖ ✅ Email support 30+ with add-ons

* Reviews and ratings are derived from the average scores on B2B software review platforms, including G2, Capterra, and Trustradius.

** Based on vendor claims.

1- Google Survey evaluation

Google Survey, before its discontinuation, was an online survey platform designed to facilitate market research and customer feedback collection. It offered a straightforward interface for creating and distributing surveys, targeting a wide audience range. The platform was known for its ease of use and integration with other Google services, making it a convenient choice for businesses and researchers.

Pros

The data visualization function is liked by the customers (see figure below).

Source:TrustRadius

Users state that the tool allows them to collect survey responses efficiently (see figure below).

Source:TrustRadius

Users report that Google Survey effectively identifies and provides survey respondents who match the target audience, enabling businesses to gather meaningful feedback that is instrumental in developing new strategies (see figure below).

Source:TrustRadius

Cons

Some users state that more customization options would be better (see figure below).

Source:TrustRadius

Users state that the tool is not suitable for surveys that require small sample sizes. 5

Data is not analyzed in real-time, which could pose problems when users want to see immediate results. 6

resonio by Clickworker evaluation

resonio, a brand of Clickworker, is a survey software that utilizes its extensive global network, which encompasses over 5 million individuals. This tool expands Clickworker’s range of services by adding new capabilities. The platform is structured to facilitate businesses in gathering insights through surveys, aiming to streamline the process of data acquisition.

Pros

Users have expressed appreciation for the tool’s rapid and reliable service. 7

The skilled crowd of over 5 million Clickworkers delivers high-quality data (see figure below).

Source: Capterra

Source:Capterra

Cons

Some users state that the tool has a learning curve, which might require training for new customers. 12

AYTM (Ask Your Target Market) evaluation

Ask Your Target Market (AYTM) is a market research tool providing businesses with a platform to conduct surveys across a diverse participant panel. It emphasizes targeting specific demographic segments, enabling companies to tailor their research. AYTM’s service facilitates the entire survey process, encompassing creation, distribution, and data analysis, thereby assisting businesses in efficiently collecting and understanding customer feedback and market trends.

Pros

Users state that the tool is intuitive and easy to use. 13

Users have shown appreciation for the exceptional customer service provided by the tool (see figure below).

Source:G2

The reporting feature of the tool simplifies the visualization of survey results, making them easily comprehensible for customers. 15

Cons

Multiple users state that the costs can be high compared to the competitors if you need a specific sample to respond to surveys. 16

Additional documents are required to understand the way the tool works. 17

Some customers might find the survey results overwhelming due to their bulk presentation, indicating a need for further simplification. 18

Occasionally, the web app appears to struggle with handling complex surveys, which can be a drawback (see figure below).

Source:G2

Some users state that the inability to adjust the desired number of respondents after launching a survey is frustrating. 20

Qualtrics Core XM evaluation

Qualtrics Core XM is an experience management platform that offers extensive data analytics capabilities for businesses to collect and analyze experience data. It integrates with various business systems and provides tools for creating surveys and conducting real-time analytics.

Pros

Users value the integration capabilities with third-party tools offered by the tool. 21

The tool can be used online, which provides flexibility for the users. 22

Users state that the tool offers various pre-defined templates, which fastens the survey creation process. 23

Cons

If you want to create simple surveys, the tool can be quite overwhelming. 24

Data visualization capability can be improved. 25

Some users complain about the customer service offered by the platform. 26

Some users might find the tool to be complex and not particularly user-friendly. 27

SurveyMonkey evaluation

SurveyMonkey is a widely used platform that provides tools for creating, distributing, and analyzing surveys. It offers a variety of survey templates and customization options to suit different business needs. The platform is designed to assist companies in efficiently gathering feedback and insights from a broad audience. SurveyMonkey’s features enable businesses to conduct market research, gauge customer satisfaction, and make data-driven decisions based on the collected feedback.

Pros

Users have expressed appreciation for the tool’s comprehensive reporting features. 28

The tool’s reporting and data analytics functions are intuitive and easy to understand, even for beginners. 29

Cons

Source: G2

Zoho Survey evaluation

Zoho Survey is a comprehensive survey tool that enables businesses to create customized surveys for a range of purposes, from customer feedback to market research. The platform offers a variety of templates and question types, along with advanced reporting features for in-depth analysis of survey results. Zoho Survey is designed to help companies easily gather and interpret data, facilitating informed decision-making and strategic planning based on customer insights and market trends.

Pros

Users appreciate Zoho Survey’s online real-time reporting function (see figure below).

Source: G2

Users can create surveys with 25+ question types, which provides flexibility (see figure below).

Source: G2

Data is securely protected by SSL encryption. 36

Cons

Users state that the platform can offer more advanced reporting and data visualization capabilities (see figure below).

Source: G2

The customization possibilities are limited (see figure below).

Source: G2

Customer support is not adequate when it comes to complex issues. 39

There may be bugs at times which would pose problems for the respondents and the survey creators. 40

