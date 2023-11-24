Top 4 Aircall Alternatives in 2023: Analysis of 14,000+ Reviews

Contact center executives predict that the positive impact of conversational AI will continue to increase.

~60% believe conversational AI will be able to solve customer issues without the need for human intervention. 1

~70% believe AI will increase profitability. 2

Aircall is one of the cloud contact center providers with AI applications; however, it may not meet the individual demands of each business. As users state the solution can suffer from call & performance issues and that it includes limited features.

Companies pursuing a tailored contact center solution must understand the value proposition of each potential vendor. This article covers a detailed assessment of Aircall and its top four alternatives, focusing on their features, pros & cons, user ratings, and pricing.

Comparison of Aircall and its top 4 alternatives

Table 1: Comparison by market presence

Vendors Total # of employees* Total reviews** Average rating** Ease of use*** Quality of support*** Free trial Pricing (Starts from per seat/month) Aircall 780 1,419 4.7/5 9.1/10 8.4/10 7-Day $30.00 Salesforce Service Cloud 70,338 4,609 4,4/5 8.1/10 8.1/10 30-day $25.00 Talkdesk 1,421 3,453 4.3/5 9.1/10 8.8/10 30-day $75.00 NICE CXone 10,419 2,943 4.5/5 8.8/10 8.4/10 60-day $71.00 Genesys Cloud CX 7,461 2,681 4.4/5 8.9/10 8.1/10 30-day $75.00 CallRail 322 1,580 4.6/5 9.1/10 8.9/10 14-day $45.00

*Based on the total number of employees on LinkedIn as of 11/14/2023.

**Based on the total number of reviews and average rating data on the Capterra, G2, and Trustradius software review platforms as of 11/14/2023.

***Ease of quality and quality of support data is based on G2 ratings as of 14/11/2023.

Table 2: Comparison by features

Vendors AI chatbots Custom reporting WEM**** Next best action recommendations # of integrations Aircall ✖ In premium plans ✖ Add-on 100+ Salesforce Service Cloud In premium plans ✅ Add-on ✅ 2,500+ Talkdesk Add-on In premium plans ✅ ✅ 60+ NICE CXone In premium plans In premium plans In premium plans ✅ 100+ Genesys Cloud CX In premium plans In premium plans In premium plans Add-on 100+ CallRail In premium plans In premium plans Add-on ✖ 100+

****WEM stands for workforce engagement management.

Vendor selection criteria

Considering there are numerous cloud contact center vendors, the lists (above) are narrowed down based on the given vendor criteria below

Employee size: 300+ employees on LinkedIn

300+ employees on LinkedIn Number of reviews: 1#500+ total reviews on Capterra, G2, and Trustradius.

1#500+ total reviews on Capterra, G2, and Trustradius. Average rating: 4.0+/5 on Capterra, G2, and Trustradius.

4.0+/5 on Capterra, G2, and Trustradius. Ease of quality and quality of support rating: 8.0+/10 on G2.

Aircall

Aircall is a cloud-based contact solution that serves desktop and mobile apps in over 100 countries and has over 100 software integrations, including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoho Desk, and Intercom.3

Aircall’s unified platform includes intelligent capabilities, speech recognition, call routing (depending on characteristics such as IVR options, agent abilities, agent availability, or time zone), chatbots, virtual assistants, and self-service automation.

Its add-on AI product called “AI Starter” offers users detailed insights and contact center metrics including call summaries, key-topic recognition, and talk-to-listen ratios starting from $9/license per month.4

These AI implementations and add-on tools can play a role in building a positive customer experience. For example, Aircall claims that their customer Alternative Airlines, a UK-based travel website that offers tickets from over 600 airlines worldwide, has achieved a 50% shorter resolution time over the phone with Aircall.5

Pros

Ease-of-use: Aircall is considered to be easy to use and convenient.6

VOIP: Aircall users who support their brands via inbound and outbound customer service engagements are impressed by the software’s VOIP (Voice over Internet Protocol, a tool that makes voice calls using an Internet connection) efficiency and transition process from their old system.7

Coaching: The platform’s coaching feature (a tool used for newcomers to assist them with cases) is appreciated by users, supporting them, especially the newcomers, during the issue resolutions quickly.8

Cons

Call issues: Several users have expressed their concerns about call quality and functionality issues, noting that Aircall does not offer to assign a preferred number, or during the conference call they cannot end the call from their end because Aircall drops the entire call together.910

Performance issues: Users agree that Aircall is not a seamless tool, since they claim that Aircall occasionally delays; the service gets stuck, and there are instances when users are unable to dial or conference a call and must refresh Aircall, resulting in the call being terminated.1112

Limited features: Users have highlighted numerous instances that which Aircall’s features become insufficient:

Visibility: Users cannot see which team members have viewed the text messages. 13

Users cannot see which team members have viewed the text messages. Functionality: Users cannot text the person they are having a call with on the mobile app. 14

Users cannot text the person they are having a call with on the mobile app. Customization: Each team on Aircall cannot have its own set of tags. 15

User Ratings

Capterra: 4.3/5

4.3/5 G2: 4.3/5

4.3/5 TrustRadius: 3.2/5

Pricing (starting price per seat/month)

Essentials: $40.00 (minimum purchase includes 4 licenses) 16

$40.00 (minimum purchase includes 4 licenses) Professional: $70.00 (minimum purchase includes 4 licenses)

$70.00 (minimum purchase includes 4 licenses) Free trial: 7-day

What to search for while choosing Aircall alternatives?

It is critical to understand which features can compensate for Aircall’s limitations while selecting the ideal contact center option for your company. Concerning the software’s stated shortcomings (see above), below is a list of factors to consider while reviewing Aircall alternatives.

High and consistent call quality

Robust performance

Flexibility and customization options in features

Top 4 CallRail alternatives

1- Salesforce Service Cloud

Salesforce Service Cloud is a cloud contact center solution of Salesforce, a US-based software company with over 70,000 employees and over 150,000 users globally.17

Service Cloud is equipped with AI-powered technologies that can automate tasks by leveraging contact center automation such as interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition, call routing, and case management, for contact centers, helping them to handle high volumes of customer inquiries more efficiently across email, phone messaging, real-time chat, and social media channels.

The platform’s AI-powered chatbots, virtual assistants, and customer service chatbots can provide instant responses to common customer queries, freeing up agents to focus on more complex issues and improving overall customer satisfaction.

Pros

Calls: Users admire that Salesforce assists them in fulfilling the need to deliver consistent, high-quality customer assistance across numerous channels including email, phone, social media, and chat.18

Performance: Some users point out that Service Cloud is operationally resilient, providing seamless user journeys and consistent app performance.19

Features: Some users emphasize that Service Cloud offers robust features such as displaying all of customer communications in real-time, and assisting agents in getting more done without having to type as much.20

Cons

Call center: The call center application is not native to Salesforce.21

Costs: Operating expenses can get costly.22

Features: While most users agree that the platform has useful features, a few state that Service Cloud offers a few features that aren’t out of the box which require them to design flows from an engineering viewpoint.23

User Ratings

Capterra: 4.4/5

4.4/5 G2: 4.3/5

4.3/5 Trustradius: 4.4/5

Pricing (starting price per seat/month, billed annually)

Starter: $25.00 24

$25.00 Professional: $80.00

$80.00 Enterprise: $165.00

$165.00 Unlimited: $330.00

$330.00 Free trial: 30-day

2- Talkdesk

Talkdesk is an AI-driven cloud contact center that offers a variety of features and capabilities including 60+ pre-built integrations on the AppConnect application marketplace with 80+ integration options. Talkdesk serves 1,800+ customers, including MNCs such as IBM and Fujitsu/25

With its AI technology, Talkdesk can use advanced methods to collect data and automate tasks to deliver:

Pros

Calls: Some users claim that the calls are high-quality and it’s easy to keep track of inbound and outbound calls, add contacts, and quickly identify regular callers.2627

Performance: According to users Talkdesk works without any lag and has no bugs or any performance problems.2829

Features: Users think that Talkdesk has a wide range of features, Talkdesk:

Ease-of-use: Provides quick access to caller information such as caller ID and an email address. 30

Customized dashboards: Allows users to create customized agent dashboards according to several factors such as inbound calls, average call time, and successful outbound call rates. 31

Cons

Ease-of-use: For some users, it is not feasible to view missed calls or voicemails on the identifier; it must have an accessible tab.32

Analytics: According to some reviewers, Talkdesk does not provide comprehensive analytics out of the box.33

Reporting: Native data reporting and filtering might be problematic for KPIs that do not exactly correlate with what Talkdesk provides.34

User Ratings

Capterra: 4.5/5

4.5/5 G2: 4.4/5

4.4/5 Trustradius: 4.3/5

Pricing (starting price per seat/month)

Essentials: $75.00 35

$75.00 Elevate: $95.00

$95.00 Elite: $125.00

$125.00 Enterprise: Contact Talkdesk

Contact Talkdesk Free trial: 30-day

3- NICE CXone

NICE CXone is an AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for contact centers, used by over 25,000 companies in over 150 countries, including more than 85 Fortune 100 companies.36

NICE CXone assists enterprises in delivering customer satisfaction (CSAT) output by collecting, centralizing, and analyzing all contact center information derived from phone calls, live chat, and e-mail for an optimized customer experience.

NICE CXone claims that their products provided Bose Corporation (an American manufacturing company that predominantly sells audio equipment with 800+ agents), with instant and continuous improvement in both external and internal KPIs with a simplified employee and customer experience.

~30% increase in year-over-year customer satisfaction 37

~20% reduction in year-over-year contact volume 38

Pros

Calls: Users believe that NICE CXone quickly connects calls straight to the integrated phone, NICE simply logs in and the call connects instantly, lowering the likelihood of a lost connection.39

Performance: Some users think that NICE CXone is an essential tool to gain precise and robust outcomes, noting that it’s quite simple to manage incoming and outgoing phone calls or obtain statistics from agents.40

Features:

Real-time tracking: With a real-time update feature users can check each employee’s status and incoming calls, by having a view of how many agents are available for a call. 41

Behavioral monitoring: Users appreciated the fact that NICE CXone allows them to detect any behavioral concerns such as agents who decline, short, or drop calls. 42

Cons

Call management: Users claim that the software lacks the ability to track, record, and measure missed calls via the dashboard.43

Customization: Users demand more flexibility in prebuilt reports to meet their individual requirements.44

UI: Some users state that there is room for changes in the interface.45

User Ratings

Capterra: 4.2/5

4.2/5 G2: 4.3/5

4.3/5 TrustRadius: 4.1/5

Pricing (starting price per seat/month)

Digital agent: $71.00 46

$71.00 Voice agent: $94.00

$94.00 Omni-channel agent: $110.00

$110.00 Essential suite: $135.00

$135.00 Core suite: $169.00

$169.00 Complete suite: $209.00

$209.00 Free trial: 60-day

4- Genesys Cloud CX

Genesys Cloud CX is a cloud contact center platform for small, mid, and large size companies helping them to manage customer service operations, with over 350 features.47

Genesys Cloud CX offers AI-assisted features such as omnichannel interactions, workforce engagement, and actionable real-time data analytics (descriptive- predictive, and prescriptive) to improve contact center productivity.

The software company illustrates a case study related to contact center productivity by claiming that their enterprise-level customers have enhanced contact center performance by maintaining 94% response rates, 25% less handling time, and 20% improved efficiency.48

Pros

Calls: Overall users agree that the call quality is stable, dropped calls are rare, and users can handle numerous calls at the same time efficiently.49

Performance: Users remark that the platform strengthens operational effectiveness, and the artificial intelligence does the required job perfectly and smoothly.5051

Features: Genesys Cloud CX users also give positive credit to some of the features:

LCNC (low-code/no-code): Users claim that the platform’s low-code and no-code technology helped them to develop automated workflows. 52

Users claim that the platform’s low-code and no-code technology helped them to develop automated workflows. Analytics: According to users, viewing agents and call insights for real-time performance measurement are helpful. 53

According to users, viewing agents and call insights for real-time performance measurement are helpful. Call management: Users say that they can monitor call volumes and agents on the queue, and manage queue resourcing using queue insights. 54

Users say that they can monitor call volumes and agents on the queue, and manage queue resourcing using queue insights. Integrations: Users can effectively link a Genesys interaction to an activity record in the CRM within the Genesys CRM integration. 55

Cons

Calls: Some users state that sometimes the call quality drops.5657

Customer Service: Receiving support from the technical customer support team can take long.58

Improvements: Users say that several features, like reporting and a workforce management tool, have room for improvement.59

User Ratings

Capterra: 4.4/5

4.4/5 G2: 4.3/5

4.3/5 TrustRadius: 4.2/5

Pricing (starting price per seat/month, billed annually)

Genesys Cloud CX 1 (Voice plan): $75.00 60

$75.00 Genesys Cloud CX 2 (Digital plan): $95.00

$95.00 Genesys Cloud CX 2 (Digital + Voice plan): $115.00

$115.00 Genesys Cloud CX 3 (Digital + WEM plan): $135.00

$135.00 Genesys Cloud CX 3 (Digital + WEM + Voice plan): $155.00

$155.00 Free trial: 30-day

5 core features of CallRail alternatives

1- AI chatbots

AI chatbots are chatbots that use a number of AI technologies, such as machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and natural language understanding (NLU) to effectively comprehend user inquiries and match them to particular intentions.

AI chatbots depend on your current resources, such as FAQs, forums, customer databases, or knowledge base articles, to assist in answering and resolving consumer inquiries. They can detect and respond to different types of questions and may be programmed to provide immediate replies in your preferred voice. For example, a user may ask an AI chatbot, “What is your prediction about my order’s arrival date?” and the chatbot responds “Your order will be delivered before 14.00 pm.”

GIF: An AI chatbot answering customer questions

Source: Intercom61

2- Custom reporting

Custom reports allow you to construct data sets that are not accessible in typical reports. The result of a customized report is always shown in a tabular manner.

Importing an existing report and then customizing the SQL query string by manipulating the report data in the relational database is the simplest approach to building a custom report.

Figure: Customized KPI report dashboard

Source: Salesforce 62

3- Workforce engagement management (WEM)

45% of executives say that the most significant step to improve their work is to create an organizational culture that encourages advancement.63Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) is a strategy for enhancing contact center agent engagement by enhancing both agent productivity.

The activities associated with WEM include:

Recruitment and Onboarding

Evaluation and Improvement

Time Management

Task Management

Voice of the Employee (VoE) Feedback

4- Next best action recommendations

~65% of customers expect companies to understand their unique needs.64Next Best Action (NBA) is an AI-leveraged strategy that focuses on consumer engagement to deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences in real time by advising the most appropriate and meaningful action to take based on customer profiles. For example, an agent may be automatically promoted to conduct a follow-up call with the customer after selling a product or service.

With the next best action recommendations companies can:

5- Number of integrations

Application integration is the process of allowing different apps to communicate with one another by streamlining data and workflows between separate software applications. Companies can coordinate a range of operations between on-premises systems and cloud-based apps via completely networked processes and data exchanges.

